Gov. Ricketts applauds major Aurora housing project

Gov. Pete Ricketts visited Aurora Friday to applaud the creation of a new housing subdivision using Nebraska Department of Economic Development funds.
Aurora Housing Development Corp. in April received a $1 million grant from the NDED’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund to meet local housing needs.
Work has started on the development at intersection of Aurora’s Capital Avenue and Cottage Park Drive.
A groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for the site Friday was moved inside to Aurora’s Bremer Community Center due to weather.
Ricketts commended Hamilton County’s growth.
According to the 2020 census, the county has added more than 300 people since 2010, a 3.3% growth, for a county total of 9,424 people.
“That is the most since the 1940 census,” he noted. “It’s also outstripping the growth of the state, or our country, in general. This community, over the last couple of years, has helped to start or grow 26 businesses. The City Council is doubling the wastewater treatment capacity here to be able to accommodate more growth.”
Ricketts added, “These are the signs of a community that is growing. It is a testament to the work of the leadership you have in the county.”
AHDC President Janelle Seim thanked everyone for their efforts.
“Today is a little over a year in the making,” she said. “After completing a housing study in 2020 we confirmed what we had suspected, that we needed affordable workforce housing and we needed it right now.”
The community got together to pursue those housing funds and address the many “what if’s” that come with such an endeavor.
Among those challenges, AHDC had to provide a 1-to-1 match of the grant dollars.
The funds were awarded to Aurora in April.
“We set out to write a grant to build 16 residential units, and develop 32 lots for affordable housing,” she said. “Those ‘what if’s’ turned into a development of over 60 lots and 26 units to be built by the end of next summer.”
State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg introduced LB518, the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, which provided funding for the Aurora project and similar efforts across the state.
Williams on Friday called it “a great day” and a great honor for him to see another groundbreaking made possible through the Legislature’s work.
“Community leadership matters,” Williams said.
“Those communities we have had the opportunity to watch grow have several things in common,” he said. “The bottom line is that they have people who are willing to step up and make a difference, and I congratulate you on those efforts because Aurora has always been one of those communities that has stepped up.”
Williams said he hopes the DED program can be made sustainable so it can continue to benefit other Nebraska communities into the future.
At Friday’s event State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said such community leadership and efforts critical to Nebraska’s future.
“I’m glad to see Aurora growing. Henderson, we’ve got a subdivision going there,” he said. “If we want our young people to move back to the state, we have to provide things for them. We can’t just sit on our hands and think they’re going to come back.”
Ricketts noted that Grand Island was the only other city in Nebraska to be granted $1 million in NDED rural workforce housing funds.
“That shows what you’re doing, you and Grand Island are getting $1 million to be able to do this,” he said. “Creating 10 single-family homes, 16 duplexes, will allow you to bring in another estimated 45 workers to be housed here. That will continue to help your community grow.”
Ricketts encouraged such community efforts to continue, citing it as the key to Nebraska having the lowest unemployment rate in its history and currently the lowest in the nation.
“As I often say, no company moves to a generic place called ‘Nebraska.’ They only move to welcoming communities, communities that want to grow, and create the ability for them to grow,” he said. “Aurora and Hamilton County fit that bill.”