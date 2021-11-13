Gov. Ricketts applauds major Aurora housing project

Williams said he hopes the DED program can be made sustainable so it can continue to benefit other Nebraska communities into the future.

At Friday’s event State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said such community leadership and efforts critical to Nebraska’s future.

“I’m glad to see Aurora growing. Henderson, we’ve got a subdivision going there,” he said. “If we want our young people to move back to the state, we have to provide things for them. We can’t just sit on our hands and think they’re going to come back.”

Ricketts noted that Grand Island was the only other city in Nebraska to be granted $1 million in NDED rural workforce housing funds.

“That shows what you’re doing, you and Grand Island are getting $1 million to be able to do this,” he said. “Creating 10 single-family homes, 16 duplexes, will allow you to bring in another estimated 45 workers to be housed here. That will continue to help your community grow.”

Ricketts encouraged such community efforts to continue, citing it as the key to Nebraska having the lowest unemployment rate in its history and currently the lowest in the nation.