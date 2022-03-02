Gov. Ricketts applauds upcoming “Build Grand Island” housing projects

Housing is badly needed in Grand Island.

“Build Grand Island” is designed to help create housing for a new rural workforce, or missing middle class.

The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation effort will use $1 million in funds from Nebraska Economic Development Corporation and $1 million in matching funds to support three major new housing projects.

Gov. Pete Ricketts applauded the upcoming projects at a press conference Tuesday at downtown Grand Island’s Hedde Building.

“This initiative is something that is going to help your community continue to grow,” he said.

Nebraska’s population and its economy have both grown tremendously during the last 10 years, and the state is not only enjoying its lowest unemployment rate in history, but in the nation’s history, Ricketts said.

State support through such project funds are helping to foster and support that growth, but it cannot be achieved without strong community leadership, he said.

“This is a great program that will help create not only these rental apartments, but you also have on tap to create some single-family homes as well as some owner-occupied duplexes,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to create that housing stock here in Grand Island.”

He added, “This is a wonderful milestone and a great day for Grand Island.”

“Build Grand Island” prioritizes owner-occupancy units and market-rate rentals, emphasizing student and intern housing, said GIAEDC President Dave Taylor.

GIAEDC received 10 project applications from developers for the first wave of the revolving loan funds.

Three were chosen:

- Matt Murray of Murray Custom Homes will build two new houses in existing Grand Island neighborhoods.

- Mesner Development will undertake Phase 1 of a project adjacent to Grand Island’s Five Points Super Saver and Blessed Sacrament Church, to include 16 owner-occupied duplexes.

- Amos Anson and Tom Pirnie are undertaking a major remodel of the Hedde Building, to feature 16 new apartments on its second and third floor.

It was not disclosed how much each project has received.

Taylor said loans for the first round will be repaid in the first 24 months or as the homes sell, and those funds will be reused to support further projects in the future.

“As anybody who’s tried to buy a house in Grand Island knows, with our current market, we can anticipate that it will be sooner that they’ll be sold than later,” he said.

The community’s greatest asset is its workforce and their families, Taylor said.

Grand Island, though, like the rest of the nation, has been underbuilding homes for decades.

From 2019 to 2024, Grand Island should have been building 272 units annually, according to a GIAEDC housing study.

“To date, the Grand Island developers have averaged 184 units in 2019, 2020 and 2021,” he said. “In the past three years alone, we are 270 units short of our projected growth.”

This lack of housing has affected local industry’s abilities to recruit a “high-wage, high-skilled, high-demand workforce,” Taylor reported.

“Without intervention, this shortage is going to compound for our housing and our workforce in the years to come,” he said.

“Build Grand Island” is not the solution, but it is the start, Taylor said.

“This serves as ‘seed money’ to spur larger investments into Grand Island,” he said.

Mayor Roger Steele celebrated the upcoming housing projects Tuesday, and thanked Ricketts for promoting the need for rural workforce housing development.

“Grand Island is a community of doers, and the (EDC) board of trustees and staff are first in line to find opportunities for Grand Island,” Steele said. “Thank you to the Grand Island Area (EDC) for expanding your scope of work to meet the need for affordable housing.”

After the press conference, Ricketts took a virtual tour via headset of the Hedde Building, which allowed him to see the space as it will look once it is completed.

