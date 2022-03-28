Gov. Ricketts appoints Hall County commissioner to ServeNebraska board

Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer has been appointed to the ServeNebraska board by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

ServeNebraska, also known as the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission, created in 1994, promotes and coordinates community involvement with AmeriCorps and other state and national service programs.

“I think this is going to be fun. I’m really excited about it,” she told The Independent.

Bredthauer has been appointed to serve through April 30, 2024. Her first meeting will be on April 29 at Boys Town in Omaha. She already has started serving by attending an orientation on March 17.

“When we go to our meeting they’ll send us to different entities in our area to help promote the community,” she explained.

This is not the only state board Bredthauer is serving on. In August, she was appointed by Ricketts to the advisory council to the Office of Violence Prevention.

The office was created to help develop, foster, promote and assess violence prevention programs in the state of Nebraska.

The council has awarded grant money to various Nebraska agencies and programs for this year, Bredthauer said.

“Unfortunately, we had one entity here in town that did apply, but they did not meet the connect-the-dots criteria,” she said. “I’ll have to work harder next year to facilitate and have other nonprofits apply.”

Bredthauer attributes her involvement to a letter she wrote to Ricketts in January 2019.

“I said to him that if he ever needed me to do anything, serve on a committee, I would be willing to serve,” she told The Independent in October.

It is also how she became involved with ServeNebraska, she explained.

“It’s kind of the same old story. I wrote the letter to the governor and this time I even got the letter sent back to me saying, this is why you’re on this,” she said.

She added, “I’m not going to write one for a while. I think I got myself into a lot.”

Bredthauer said she gets “into too many things.”

Along with her state appointments, she serves on the most committees of any of her fellow Hall County commissioners including Emergency Management; Hall County Extension, Region III governing board, College Park, and the county’s audit, grievance, health insurance and safety committees, among others.

“It’s a lot of paperwork, but it’s fun and it’s enjoyable,” she said.

Her volunteerism doesn’t stop there.

On Friday, at Grand Island’s 40 North Tap & Grille, she “rode the bull” for Grand Island Little Theatre to enter into a drawing for $1,000.

“They couldn’t get anybody to do it, so I said, OK! I’ll go ride the bull!” she said.

In 2018, Bredthauer went “Over the Edge,” climbing down Tower 217, the historic Masonic Temple building, as part of a fundraiser to benefit Grand Island YWCA.

“I think it’s neat to help the community,” she said.

ServeNebraska supports two state AmeriCorps programs:

- Conservation Nebraska educates Nebraskans across the state about the conservation issues facing their communities and provides them with the tools they need to improve their local environment through locally led education efforts and community engagement;

- RISE (Rebuild, Integrate, Serve, Empower) serves youths on probation who have shown risk in education and employment, with members teaching such skills as goal-setting, motivation, time management, budgeting and resume building.

Bredthauer enjoys serving not only her community, but the state, she said.

“I’ve always tried to help people,” she said. “It’s one of those things. When you can help somebody, it’s just a good feeling.”

Bredthauer said she would like to see broader involvement by others in such efforts.

“I always realize, when I’m volunteering, it seems like we don’t attract younger individuals to volunteer,” she said. “It seems like we’re always having an older population volunteer. I think if we can stimulate and help to recruit more volunteers for different events, I think it will be a successful venture.”

For more information about ServeNebraska, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.