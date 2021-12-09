Gov. Ricketts, legislators detail taxes, other goals for 2022 session

Sen. Curt Friesen

Going into the 2022 session, Friesen said he will address the large rise in commercial property valuations in Hall County.

“There’s been a failure at a multiple levels when you see something like this happen. When you see a 200% increase in valuations, we’ve got a problem that should not have occurred,” he said.

Such high valuations undermine efforts to develop needed affordable housing, Friesen said.

“How do you get people to invest in those types of things if you don’t have a more orderly flow of your taxes?” he said. “We keep talking about how we can subsidize affordable housing, and at the same time we tax the crap out of it.”

Friesen also called for legislation on electric vehicles and how they pay taxes.

“Right now they just pay on their registration fees, so they’re not really paying their appropriate share of road usage,” he said.

Friesen voiced concerns about the federal government’s push for selling only electric vehicles by 2035 and the consequences it could have on local infrastructure.