Gov. Ricketts, legislators detail taxes, other goals for 2022 session

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined local state legislators Wednesday for a legislative kickoff session, which was hosted by Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce at Grand Island FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha).
The 107th Legislature’s second session convenes Jan. 5, 2022, for 60 legislative days.
Joining Ricketts to detail upcoming legislative goals were state Sens. Ray Aguilar (Grand Island), Curt Friesen (east Hall County), Tom Briese (Hall County), John Lowe (Buffalo County) and Steve Halloran (Kearney).
It will be Ricketts’ final legislative session, GIACC President Cindy Johnson noted.
“It’s important for us as business leaders to ensure we’re in lockstep with the initiatives he’s bringing forth,” she said, “and ... for him to understand and know what’s important to us in the event there’s some legislation or policy we would like to see enacted before he leaves office.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts touted Nebraska’s “tremendous economic growth” and historic 1.9% unemployment as the state continues to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
Passing LB1107 for the property tax relief will be a key effort in 2022, Ricketts said.
The bill sets a minimum allocation for Nebraska’s property tax credit cash fund.
“This year, when you fill out and do your income taxes, you get 6% back on your school taxes. Because of the growth of our revenues, this will go from a program that’s about $125 million to $548 million. That means that 6% back on your taxes is going to go to 25% back on your school taxes,” he said. “That is significant tax relief.”
Ricketts also supports LB387, which allows for 100% of veterans’ military retirement benefits to be exempt from state income tax.
“That makes us competitive with places like South Dakota or Iowa, where they don’t tax those things,” he said. “We saw that our veterans population was growing at half the rate of our population growth, while Iowa and South Dakota had their veterans population growing at twice the rate of their population growth.”
Ricketts anticipates $2 billion in total tax relief from the current two-year budget.
“I can tell you, that has not happened since the ‘90s. I think that’s never happened in Nebraska history, where the state has delivered so much tax relief over a two-year biennium period,” he said.
Ricketts spoke about the effort to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary, as well.
“That facility is over 150 years old,” he said. “We can invest a lot of money in fixing up a really old building ... or we can replace it with a modern facility that will be modular in design, have better safety for our inmates and our corrections folks, and be able to handle our corrections population in a better way going forward.”
Ricketts also emphasized the importance of meeting ongoing workforce needs and pursuing greater international trade.
Sen. Ray Aguilar
Aguilar spoke about the influx of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the state and finalizing the state budget this session.
“This will be like working on two separate budgets at the same time,” he said.
Aguilar advocated for a Nebraska Career Scholarship Act to create a statewide program modeled on an effort in Norfolk via Wayne State College.
“Students, on a certain career path, would be able to, after having stayed in the program for several years, acquire job training in their hometown,” he said. “The student would be paid by the business, while the scholarship would help provide money for housing.”
Other challenges include expanding Grand Island’s footprint while “continuing to develop its central core” and embracing diversity, Aguilar said.
Sen. Curt Friesen
Going into the 2022 session, Friesen said he will address the large rise in commercial property valuations in Hall County.
“There’s been a failure at a multiple levels when you see something like this happen. When you see a 200% increase in valuations, we’ve got a problem that should not have occurred,” he said.
Such high valuations undermine efforts to develop needed affordable housing, Friesen said.
“How do you get people to invest in those types of things if you don’t have a more orderly flow of your taxes?” he said. “We keep talking about how we can subsidize affordable housing, and at the same time we tax the crap out of it.”
Friesen also called for legislation on electric vehicles and how they pay taxes.
“Right now they just pay on their registration fees, so they’re not really paying their appropriate share of road usage,” he said.
Friesen voiced concerns about the federal government’s push for selling only electric vehicles by 2035 and the consequences it could have on local infrastructure.
“Can you picture everyone coming home from work and plugging in their cars? It’s not going to work. We’re going to collapse our grid,” he said. “We cannot sustain that kind of growth on wind and solar. You can talk about renewables all you want, but even residential neighborhoods don’t have the infrastructure to handle that kind of load.”
Friesen further warned that natural gas won’t always be cheap and electricity costs will go up again, as it does in cycles.
Sen. Tom Briese
Because of redistricting, Briese now represents Hall County west and south of Grand Island. A priority for him is tax reform and relief, including support for LB1107, he said.
Briese proposed LB408 to limit property tax asking, but the bill was “trapped by filibuster” on the floor last year.
“I think it’s important legislation, so we may try to resurrect that on the floor,” he said.
He is also drafting new legislation on a property tax asking cap for schools.
“I’m not sure which one we’ll go with. We might go with both of them,” he said.
With the state’s new gambling legislation, Briese advocated for limiting the number of casinos by setting some criteria, such as a 50-mile minimum between casinos or requiring they conduct a minimum number of races.
“There’s been multiple locations applying for racetrack licenses with the idea of putting up casinos,” he said. “I don’t think Nebraskans want casinos at every interstate exchange or county seat. I think it’s important we limit the number of casinos in our state.”
Sen. John Lowe
Lowe, speaking briefly, applauded the completion of redistricting this year.
He said he’s “not going to carry a lot of bills this year” because he expects he’s going to be doing “a clean-up bill on the Liquor Commission.”
Sen. Steve Halloran
Halloran, holding up a box of Band-Aids, applauded Ricketts for his “stance” against Nebraska Board of Education for “trying to implement critical race theory into the curriculum.”
“It’s a sad reversal of where we’ve been with civil rights in this country,” he said. “What are we doing with critical race theory? We’re reversing all that now. It’s re-segregation. It’s setting up a division between people based on the color of their skin. It’s just wrong.”
Halloran plans to continue his focus on “pulling back the reins of the federal government’s intervention into state government,” he said.
He has proposed LR14 for a “Convention of the States.”
The resolution would serve as Nebraska’s application for a convention of states under the authority of Article V of the U.S. Constitution, for proposing constitutional amendments, specifically focusing on limiting the size and scope of the federal government, per the bill’s statement of intent.
“It’s the big spenders, the big government legislators who are opposed to this,” he said. “They don’t want to lose their big government programs.”