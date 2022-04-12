 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Ricketts visits Arapahoe, site of Road 739 fire

Ricketts visits Arapahoe

Gov. Pete Ricketts visited the site of the Road 739 fire, which has burned about 35,000 acres in Furnas and Gosper counties. Ricketts took part in conversations about the needs of landowners and first responders as they embark on the road to recovery.

 Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Courtesy

HOLDREGE – Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled to Holdrege today to meet with local residents following the outbreak of the Road 739 fire.

Representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and several local officials and community members met at the Holdrege Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area following a major wildfire that burned thousands of acres across a 22-mile-long stretch of land in Furnas and Gosper counties.

Conversation focused on the needs of landowners and first responders as they look toward a long road of recovery. The affected infrastructure and the scarcity of available resources to replace what was damaged in the fire were among the top concerns.

Following that meeting, Ricketts and emergency management leadership traveled to Arapahoe to speak with Arapahoe Fire Chief Brian Sisson and Holbrook Fire Chief Wesley Hock who were in charge of the overall response to the fire.

During a tour of the area to survey the damage, Hock was able to discuss the many challenges first responders faced while fighting the fire.

