Gov. Ricketts visits Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s new firehouse

In recognition of National Manufacturer’s Month, the mayor called the new facility “a testament to Grand Island, Nebraska, being a powerhouse of manufacturing.”

“This is a beautiful facility, and all of the hard work and planning is evident,” Steele said.

It has been a challenging year for air travel due to the pandemic.

“This airport has weathered difficult times before, and it will again,” he said.

Steele celebrated the city’s partnership with the airport.

“Partnerships like this show how two government agencies can work together to keep costs down and toward a shared goal of creating a vibrant and progressive airport to serve our community,” he said.

Central Nebraska Regional Airport is the “front door” to Grand Island, Steele said.

“It is a beautiful welcome to many who come to our community,” he said. “This is just another indication of the legacy of success that our airport stands for: for the betterment of all central Nebraska.”

Pam Lancaster, chairwoman of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, said the airport is important to many, both personally and professionally.