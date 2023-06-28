The Grand Island City Council approved revisions to the city code regarding chickens at the meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

The city code used to permit four hens per acre, with none allowed on properties smaller than that. The revisions change several sections to chapter five of the code, with the most significant allowing three to eight hens on any residential lot, with up to 24 for every acre of land.

If apartment complexes or landlords allow it, renters will also be able to own backyard chickens. Also, neighborhood homeowners associations can prohibit chickens in their areas.

Several citizens attended the meeting to voice their opinions about the revisions. Many were there in support, including Jason Mazuch, who had never attended a council meeting before.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask when you look at the ordinances in Lincoln, each house is allowed to have six,” said Mazuch. “Omaha, as crowded as it is, some areas they can have four, some areas they can have eight, depending on their district.”

There was one citizen that was against the revision to the city code. Carl Semon, who had also never attended a council meeting before, expressed concern with how small the lots in his neighborhood were and the responsibility of future owners.

“Neighbors on both sides of me and (if they) wanted eight chickens, that’s 16,” said Semon. “Let’s say I drink the Kool-Aid and I want eight chickens, that's 24 chickens in probably less than a half an acre.”