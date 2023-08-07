The Grand Island City Council has discussed potential amendments to allow for cigar bars within Grand Island — and may be voting on an official ordinance soon.

Jeff Berggren and John Gannon told the City Council that they want to open a cigar bar in Grand Island at the July 11 meeting. However, they can’t open a cigar shop since the city code does not allow for it.

Berggren and Gannon requested that the council adopt the cigar shop exemption that is in the Nebraska Clean Air Act, so that they may open their own in Grand Island. They noted that cigar bars have been established in several other Nebraska cities, including Hastings, Kearney and Omaha.

Berggren and Gannon are looking to open a high-end, classic establishment, where people can enjoy the nice atmosphere after work, have a drink and smoke a cigar.

Berggren and Gannon also want their cigar bar to have great air quality. They are planning "top-of-the-line" air filtration systems and will have Environmental Air Technology run an engineer study on the air flow and ductwork once they have a location.

While the council had some concerns, they were in support and willing to make the exception.

Assistant City Attorney Stacy Nonhof presented a draft ordinance at the council's next regular meeting, on July 25. Nonhof said that the draft was only for discussion and a formal ordinance would be brought before the council at a later date.

“Before I put that in formal format and present it for a vote,” said Nonhof. “I need a little more direction from the council of which way they want to go.”

The draft had multiple changes to Grand Island Municipal Code Chapter 39.

The potential changes that were discussed have been underlined and italicized. If difficult to read, please read page 245 of the agenda packet for clarity.

Potential changes to Chapter 39 of Grand Island City Code Chapter 39-4 Smoking Prohibited; Exceptions It shall be unlawful for any person to smoke or vape as follows: A. In a place of employment or a public place, except as designated by a proprietor pursuant to this Section.

B. Within [blank] feet of a licensed childcare center or elementary school.

C. On City of Grand Island owned property.

D. Within twenty (20) feet of any non-residential doorways, window openings or HVAC intakes. 39-5 Proprietor To Prohibit Smoking; Exceptions A. It shall be unlawful for any proprietor of any place of employment or public place to allow smoking or vaping except as follows: 1. Guestrooms or suites, provided the following requirements are met: a. The number of rooms or suites designated for smoking shall be no greater than 20% of the total number of guestrooms or suites. a. Each guestroom or suite where smoking or vaping is allowed shall have a permanent sign posted containing the words “smoking allowed” on each entrance. 2. As part of a study conducting research into the health effects of smoking or vaping in a scientific or analytical laboratory either governed by state or federal law or at a college or university approved by the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Post Secondary Education. The proprietor shall post a temporary sign on all entrances to the laboratory indicating that smoking or vaping is being allowed for the purposes of research. 3. Tobacco retail outlet as defined in Grand Island City Code Section 39-9. 4. Cigar bars as defined in Grand Island City Code Section 39-10.

It shall be unlawful for any proprietor of any place of employment or public place to allow smoking or vaping except as follows: 39-9 Tobacco retail outlet, defined Tobacco retail outlet means a store that sells only tobacco, vapes, and products directly related to tobacco and vaping. Products directly related to tobacco and vaping do not include alcohol, coffee, soft drinks, candy, groceries or gasoline. 39-10 Cigar Bar, defined Cigar bar shall mean an establishment operated by a holder of a Class C liquor license which: A. Does not sell food;

B. In addition to selling alcohol, annually receives ten percent or more of its gross revenue from the sale of cigars, other tobacco products, and tobacco-related products, except from the sale of cigarettes or vape products. A cigar bar shall not discount alcohol if sold in combination with cigars or other tobacco products and tobacco-related products;

C. Has a walk-in humidor on the premises; and

D. Does not permit the smoking of cigarettes or vape devices.

Most of the council members were concerned about the distance to set for 39-4-B, about how close a cigar bar could be from childcare facilities and schools.

Nonhof explained that any cigar bar would need to get a Class “C” liquor license before opening, so the owners would have to meet that distance requirement. Yet, the council could put a restriction on top of what the license has.

Councilman Jack Sheard asked if it would be possible to just match the distance on the Class “C” liquor license. Councilman Jason Conley asked if Nonhof knew what the restrictions were for distance of an establishment with a Class “C” liquor license.

While Nonhof didn’t know the exact answer, Conley found the possible distance after a quick google search. Conley said that the Nebraska Revised Statute 53-177 states that no license should be issued to sell alcohol within 150 feet of any church, school, hospital, or home for indigent persons or for veterans and their wives or children.

Conley said he believes that if anybody is willing to go through the work and pay for a liquor license, then that distance should be good for the council.

“If that is not correct after you do your research, you know, we could probably amend that,” said Conley. “But I think 150 feet sounds plenty far for me.”

Sheard also asked why an exception was made for tobacco retailers to allow them to smoke in their buildings. Since tobacco retailers can pop up anywhere, including strip malls, Sheard believes allowing them is exactly what the city doesn't want.

“I mean, we have a smoking ban for just that purpose,” said Sheard. “Like, that almost kills the whole thing for me.”

Nonhof stated that she added tobacco retailers since that Nebraska statute allows for them, along with cigar bars. Nonhof thought it would be best to allow both types of establishments at once.

Nonhof noted that Sheard's complaints could also apply to cigar bars, but that she could remove tobacco retail from the draft. Nonhof also suggested that the council could make it so tobacco retailers have to be in a standalone building.

Councilman Mitchell Nickerson wondered if there was anything the city could do to ensure future cigar bars have a good air filtration system. Nickerson said that a good filtration system would be key, as he was impressed with what Berggren and Gannon are planning to install.

“I didn’t even think a cigar bar would care about their air filtration system,” said Nickerson. “These folks came in and said, ‘We want a good air filtration system, we have a top of the line…’ that’s exactly what makes this successful.”

City Administrator Laura McAloon said that the city could put a standard for air filtration for cigar bars and similar businesses in the licensing requirement. Nonhof also added that a good filtration system can be part of the building code for cigar bars.

Mayor Roger Steele noted that the city would have to analyze whether they have someone with the expertise to determine if a filtration system is good.

Lastly, council members Bethany Guzinski, Michelle Fitzke, Sheard, Conley and Nickerson said they believed that the 20 feet door restriction should be removed. They all felt it would be too restrictive, especially since it applies to every door, even for beer gardens.

However, Councilman Chuck Haase was adamant about keeping the 20 foot restriction. Haase’s argument was that the restriction was trying to provide a safe zone for citizens to enter businesses and not have to walk through smoke.

“It’s just trying to create a safe zone so that somebody who has an allergy,” said Haase. “Somebody who has a child, somebody who has cancer or doesn’t want to intentionally walk through a smoke just to get into the place.”

Neither another draft nor a formal ordinance will not be brought before the City Council during its next meeting, on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Everyone will have to wait for when the council discusses cigar bars again.