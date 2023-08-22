The Grand Island City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday night to establish the Fourth Street Business Improvement District.

State statutes allow for the creation of business improvement districts, as well as the expenditure of funds to improve facilities and public places in the districts.

On Dec. 6, the council gave authority for a board to plan and define a Fourth Street Business Improvement District. The board held public meetings to discuss the direction of the district, talked to business owners and conducted a survey to gather input from the community.

Based on the survey, the main focus will be on the beautification of Fourth Street. This will include purchasing benches, trash cans and contracting trash removal from public spaces.

Several citizens voiced their opinions on the proposed district. Two people spoke against the plan, not seeing how the proposed district would be beneficial.

During the public hearing, only one person spoke for the ordinance. When the council was in discussion, two more citizens came forward to speak for the ordinance, highlighting the importance of diversity in the Grand Island community.

The council voted to not suspend the normal ordinance rule, which means there will be three readings. The council voted on the first reading, while the second and third readings will be discussed at future meetings.

With Councilwoman Michelle Fitzke absent, the council approved the ordinance’s first reading 7-2. Council members Mike Paulick, Jack Sheard, Chuck Haase, Bethany Guzinski, Maggie Mendoza, Mark Stelk, and Doug Lanfear voted for the reading, while Mitchell Nickerson and Jason Conley voted against.