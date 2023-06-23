The Grand Island City Council is taking a look at its residential chicken law.

During its Tuesday study session, the council discussed altering chapter five of the city code to allow more residents to own chickens. The proposed changes would allow for three to eight hens on any residential lot, with up to 24 for every acre of land.

The current city code allows for four hens on an acre, with none allowed on smaller residential lots. Kathy Nabity, a licensed veterinary technician and chicken owner, said it’s easier to own a horse, mule, donkey, cow, sheep and goat within the city as the code allows one of those larger animals for every half acre.

Nabity's husband, Chad, is the regional planning director for the city. Chad Nabity was at the session in support of his wife but would not be part of the decision-making process.

“This restriction is discriminatory against those in our community who would benefit most from a reliable source of fresh eggs but cannot afford an acre of land,” Kathy Nabity said.

According to Assistant City Attorney Stacy Nonhof, a group of citizens brought the idea of allowing more chickens in the city at the annual Animal Advisory Board meeting in January. The group was told to come back with signatures from citizens. According to Nabity, they received 300 signatures in favor of the changes.

After gathering signatures, supporters presented the Animal Advisory Board with new wording to the different provisions of city code that would require a change for more residents to own chickens. Those proposed changes were brought to the City Council for discussion.

For section 5-1, they wish to change the definition of livestock to any hoofed animal or poultry commonly associated with domestic agricultural purposes. They also propose adding the definition of poultry, domesticated fowl which are bred for the primary purpose of producing eggs or meat, in the code for clarity.

For section 5-14, the proposed addition is for every owner to provide a hen house or coop to shelter the chickens. The shelter must allow at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per hen, while being constructed to have good ventilation, be easy to clean and shield chickens from mild and extreme weather conditions.

For section 5-15, a line is added to exclude rabbit, bird and chicken enclosures from participating in rules for larger animal enclosures. The change is meant to maintain consistent wording with section 5-16, which lists distances for enclosures from residences and property lines.

For section 5-16, a proposed change would be that enclosures for rabbits, birds and chickens must be 20 feet from other residences and they can’t be within 5 feet of the property line. Enclosures must be able to keep the animals on the property adequately and prevent predators from getting in to them.

For section 5-17, the addition is about how enclosures can be registered with the Animal Control Authority. Enclosures will be considered registered when an owner has submitted a diagram or aerial photo of it on the property, which shows compliance with the distance requirements.

For section 5-18, the change is for residential lots less than an acre can only have three to eight hens on the property, with up to 24 chickens allowed per acre. The numbers were chosen based on responsible animal husbandry, as it’s unhealthy to keep chickens by themselves since they are flocking birds. Adding hens will be necessary since older hens slow down in egg production and single hens should not be added since they would be bullied in the chickens pecking order.

For section 5-27, the change is that chickens and ducklings younger than eight weeks can not be sold in quantities less than three. According to animal husbandry, chickens and ducklings need to be raised in groups, so a minimum of three allows for responsible purchase of new hens.

For section 5-41.1., the addition is to prohibit hens that crow, along with roosters. Roosters and crowing hens are not allowed to be kept in backyard flocks within city limits.

In addition, Nonhof said that renters will also be able to own a chicken coop, as long as the apartment complex or landlord allows it. A neighborhood homeowners association can still prohibit backyard flocks for residents in their area.

Nabity presented the benefits of owning hens, such as providing companionship, teaching responsibility, utilizing kitchen scraps, insect control and social interactions. Nabity also mentioned that owning chickens increases self-sufficiency and food security, with backyard eggs healthier than the store-bought alternative.

Nabity also addressed concerns with backyard chickens, such as property values, diseases, odor, waste, noise and the animals running wild.

“Today’s small flock chicken coops are designed to look pretty in the yard,” said Nabity. “Your neighbors who want to keep hens care about the value of their homes and the quality of life in our community.”

Amos Anson, developer of Highland North, a 25-acre residential subdivision, spoke in support of the proposed changes as a developer. Anson said that he wants Highland North to cater toward self-reliant people and backyard chickens are a part of the puzzle.

“There's a certain demographic of people that want a healthier lifestyle,” said Anson. “They want to be able to grow their own food and be more resilient, that’s the lens that I am looking at it through and that is why I am asking for support to pass this for citywide approval.”

Ward Three Councilor Bethany Guzinski also voiced support for the changes and is part of the group who proposed them. Guzinski said she had made a “half-hearted” attempt to get the item on the agenda within her first few months on the council, but was shot down quickly.

Guzinski was one of the people who helped gather signatures from people in support of these changes, having records of everyone she spoke to.

“I ask my fellow council members,” said Guzinski, “review this list and pick out the addresses, you guys all kinda know your wards, and see that there is demonstrable support throughout the entire city for these measures.”

Ward Four Councilor Mitchell Nickerson voiced his personal concerns about the changes, like with registration. However, Nickerson said his vote would come down to what the community thinks.

“I will honestly tell you that if I get inundated with people saying I hate the idea, I’m going to probably side with them,” said Nickerson. “If I have people say ‘I really don’t care,’ I have no reason to probably oppose it, but I want to know what the community thinks.”

The council did not say when the issue would be a voting item on a meeting agenda, but members noted it could come up at the June 27 meeting.

Anyone with opinions on the proposed changes to city code is encouraged to call their council member before the vote. Contact information is available at grand-island.com/government/city-council.

“Chickens build community,” said Nabity. “They are a conversation starter.”