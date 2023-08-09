GREELEY — A special use permit approved by the Greeley County Commission Tuesday paves the way for a wind farm that will be built southwest of Greeley.

The commission approved the motion on a 3-0 vote. The members of the board are Jordan Foltz, Dennis Wadsworth and Joe Leslie.

Forty-one turbines will be built as part of the commercial wind farm project The permit was requested by Greeley Wind II LLC, which was identified on the agenda as NextEra Energy Resources.

The resolution refers to the project as a "utility-scale wind energy conservation system." Foltz, the board's chair, said the electricity will interconnect to the Nebraska Public Power transmission system.

In approving the motion, the board approved a list of 42 conditions that must be met.

About 50 people attended the meeting, which was held in the old Sacred Heart gymnasium.

NextEra Energy Resources, based in Juneau Beach, Fla., was represented at the meeting by Omaha lawyer David Levy.

"We're grateful that the county issued the permit," Levy said after the meeting.

Before making the motion, Foltz said the commissioners have "listened to testimony from all sides for approximately nine months working our way through this.

"My personal opinion is that no project is perfect," Foltz said, adding that he "has serious concerns about the long-term viability of a commercial wind farm at this point."

"This would be an easy decision if it was my personal decision. However, it is not. As a county commissioner, I have a duty to listen to all sides of the argument," Foltz said.

He's listened to comments on both sides and respects them, he said. He's weighed every facet of the issue and has "taken great care to apply the proper standard of voting, as is my duty," Foltz said.

"In the field of renewable energy, Nebraska is unique because it's the only state in the country where electric utilities are publicly owned," Foltz said. Nebraskans vote for the people who sit on the boards of those utilities, he said.

In 2021, Foltz said, the board of directors of the Nebraska Public Power District, the largest utility in the state, "voted in favor of adopting a nonbinding decarbonization goal of zero emissions by 2050, which means that Nebraska is now the only Republican-controlled state in the U.S. which plans to fully decarbonize the electricity sector by mid-century."

The state's two other major utilities, Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System, "have committed over the past few years to reach net zero emission by 2050 and 2040 respectively," Foltz said. "With the announcement of Nebraska Public Power District, almost every single Nebraskan could get 100% of their power from a zero carbon source by mid-century."

In ruling on the conditional use permit, Foltz said, the commissioners have to follow the comprehensive plan and regulations that were in place at the time of the application.

It would be unethical, lacking in integrity "and be downright illegal to say to an applicant well, this is what we have in place, but we're now going to change the rules to exclude you," Foltz said.

What was the standard 10 years ago "really doesn't serve us now," Foltz said.

The Greeley County planning and zoning book, passed in 2015, "does not meet our future needs. And make no mistake, Greeley County needs to be more progressive," Foltz said.

Foltz believes that the terms and conditions set out in the resolution will protect the county's taxpayers and citizens "to the fullest extent" possible, he said.

Foltz said he hopes that people who've taken part in recent wind farm discussions will stay involved.

Greeley County Commissioners and the planning and zoning board approved permits for essentially the same project in 2016 and 2019, but those permits have expired, Foltz said.

Foltz and Wadsworth pointed out that Greeley County has passed a moratorium on any renewable energy permit applications.

Wadsworth said the board has tried to "keep an open mind all the way through this, listening to both sides."

Commissioners tried to come up with the best decision they could, Wadsworth said. "I can say we've all put countless and countless hours of thought into this, probably more than most of you think."

Wadsworth agreed with Foltz that the planning and zoning regulations are outdated. But public hearings were held back in 2015, and people expressed their opinions, Wadsworth said.

Public hearings were also held in 2016 and 2019, when the previous applications were approved, Wadsworth said.

So everyone had a voice in this, he said.

"Sometimes, things slip through the cracks, I guess you could say," and hindsight is always 20-20, Wadsworth said.

"Should we have done things differently in the past? Maybe," Wadsworth said.

Those are things that need to be talked about moving forward, he said. With the moratorium in effect, people are encouraged to give their input, he said.

Wadsworth said he's not 100% in favor of the project.

A yes vote "doesn't necessarily mean that we believe in wind energy. I'll flat tell you that. I'm being honest, I guess," Wadsworth said.

"The bottom line is they applied for a special use permit and that's what we're voting on -- is the special use permit. It's not whether we believe in wind energy or what we believe in," Wadsworth said. Commissioners were voting on the special use permit that was in front of them, he said.

Commissioners realize the issues involved, Wadsworth said.

"I think we've done a good job trying to put together conditions here to satisfy everyone the best we can," Wadsworth said.

The conditions address land owners and the possibility of decommissioning the turbines. The conditions talk about aerial spraying, road plans and "everything that we can look at," said Wadsworth, who seconded the motion.

One of the speakers in opposition was Robert Bernt, who's a member of Greeley County Alliance for Wise Energy.

Other opponents of the project spoke later in the meeting, after the vote was taken.

Bill Spelic said if the project was taken to Greeley County voters, it wouldn't have passed.

Spelic held up a NextEra brochure, in which the company says it puts the community first. Spelic said the wind farm wasn't done for the community. "It's all about money," he said.

Charlotte Jarman said she was disappointed in the commissioners. They know in their heart that their vote was wrong, she said.

A longer story about this subject will run in The Independent later this week.