GREELEY — An opponent of the Greeley County wind farm says the 41 wind towers approved Tuesday will not be as financially profitable for the county as some people expect.

Nebraska Department of Revenue figures for the last couple of years show each wind tower generates about $6,400 per year for the county in which it’s located, said Robert Bernt. If you multiply that figure times 41, it totals about $262,000 a year for the county. Those dollars come through Nebraska’s nameplate capacity tax.

The turbines will be built by NextEra Energy Resources, which is based in Juneau Beach, Florida. On Tuesday, the Greeley County Commission approved a special use permit that allows the project to go ahead.

It’s possible Greeley County might not receive $262,000 a year, Bernt said. If Nebraska Public Power becomes involved in the project, the use of exemptions could wipe out the county’s income, Bernt said.

“That means our county won’t receive a dime if that happens,” Bernt said.

Bernt, who belongs to the Greeley County Alliance for Wise Energy, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in Greeley. He said the $220 million project will generate 115 megawatts of electricity per year. The wind towers will be built between Greeley and Scotia, Bernt said.

Omaha attorney David Levy, representing NextEra, differed with Bernt’s figures at Tuesday’s meeting.

Before the commission approved the special use permit, Levy said the nameplate capacity tax will generate about $400,000 per year. Property tax will bring about $470,000 a year in new tax revenue to the county, Levy said.

Already approved

Levy said landowners involved have put their time, energy and resources into the project for 15 years.

“This county has approved this project already, twice,” Levy said. “We’ve had five public hearings during this process.

“These landowners have property rights,” Levy said. “They have a right to put their land to this use. The county has a right to regulate how they do that, but only as far as minimally necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare.”

In addition to findings of fact, Levy pointed out that the commission included 42 conditions in its resolution.

“This projects meets all of the requirements of the county’s zoning regulations,” Levy said. “The project is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan. You’ve got 42 well-thought out, well-drafted conditions of approval that further tighten the screws on this project and further ensure that this project will not be detrimental to the public health, safety and welfare of Greeley County,” its residents, property owners and taxpayers.

“And so at this point I would respectfully submit to you that the only thing to do legally is to approve this project. It meets all of the requirements,” Levy said.

The conditions of approval will significantly help to ensure that the project is compliant with public health, safety and welfare, Levy said.

“We’ve done everything you’ve asked of us and, with that, I would respectfully request that you approve this permit, and allow us to go forward,” Levy said.

‘No choice’ but to approve

Later in the meeting, after the conditional use permit was approved, Trevor Nekoliczak, of Greeley, was one the people who addressed the board. He thanked the commissioners for adding the conditions. But, referring to a comment made by Levy, Nekoliczak said he didn’t think it was proper for someone to tell duly elected commissioners they must vote a certain way.

Greeley County commissioners believe they had no choice but to approve the permit. It was necessary, they feel, tha they follow the comprehensive plan and regulations that were in place at the time of the application.

Bernt believes the wind farm could drive some people away from the area. One couple was going to return to the family’s historic farm, but decided they’re going to move to Valley County instead, Bernt said. He’s talked to three retired couples who moved to Scotia. They told him they wouldn’t have come to Nebraska if they knew about the wind farm.

Bernt is also skeptical about how many NextEra employees will move to the area.

“We don’t need to lose any more people. We already are short,” Bernt told the commission.

Bernt doesn’t blame landowners who’ve signed leases with NextEra. “These are tough times,” he said. But the possibility exists that the project will be detrimental to the county, he said.

Concerned about health, safety

Bernt appreciates some actions taken by the board. He admires the steps taken to fund the eventual dismantling of the towers and to handle road needs.

He also told commissioners he knows they’re concerned about the “health, safety and well-being of people in this community.”

But in an interview after the meeting, Bernt was critical of NextEra Energy Resources.

He said NextEra’s representatives have given varying figures about how much money the wind project will earn the county.

Bernt said “there is no actual feasibility study done on the environmental impact.” The study was done by a company hired by NextEra, he said.

The wind farm may harm an endangered species of bat that frequents the Happy Jack chalk mine near Scotia, he said. The mine is “a very short distance” from where the turbines will be built, he said. The bats provide a $60,000 benefit each year to the Greeley County ag economy, he said.

Bernt said he’s not against green energy. “I’m in favor of wise energy.” The facilities need to be placed in areas where they’re not going to harm people or the environment, he said.

Questions bird counts

Bernt said NextEra representatives scare bald and golden eagles out of an area before turbines go into operation, in order to skew the bird counts.

Bernt also believes that wind turbines harm the health of people who live within three miles of the blades. A number of Nebraska counties have widened the setback requirements because of those health concerns, he said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Bernt talked about the actions Greeley County boards have taken.

“I would hope that we could bring this community back together. It’s been a sad day, to see the people behind me, neighbors and family members, having the issues that these gentlemen to my left have caused,” he said, referring to NextEra attorneys.

He doesn’t like to put the “blame on someone because a lot of people are blaming me,” Bernt said. People shouldn’t blame an organization that wants the truth, he said.

Before the vote was taken, Bernt urged the commissioners to “please take your time. Make sure that this decision is one made by God almighty himself, and not by the money that’s been flowing into this county inappropriately. Thank you.”

Bernt said the membership total of Greeley County Alliance for Wise Energy is pushing 300. The group’s members include “well over 10% of the county,” he said.