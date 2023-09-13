After hearing criticism from four taxpayers, the Hall County Commission Tuesday approved an operating budget for 2023-24 of $81,329,784.51.

The total property tax request for 2023-24 is $24,024,150.67, a 2.85% increase over last year. The tax increase from last year was $663,089.

The county's valuation rose 12.85% from last year.

The levy for 2023-24 is .344679, compared to .377322. That was a decrease of 8.65%.

With the request from other entities added in, the total county levy is .3873, compared to .419847 last year.

The tax asking per $100,000 of valuation is $387.30, compared to $419.85 in 2022-23.

Board President Ron Peterson pointed out that the county's asking portion of the levy decreased by almost 9%.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, the board heard from four citizens who said that properties are not being assessed consistently and that property taxes are too high.

Ron Nitzel said that taxpayers are getting gouged.

"How are we supposed to come up with this extra money to pay this increase in taxes?" he asked.

Nitzel referred to a comment made at a previous meeting by Commissioner Pam Lancaster. Her comment, he said, was that "We don't know what's going to happen next year."

"Well, who does? Read the paper," Nitzel said. Interest rates are going up, he said.

"You've just got to help us taxpayers," he said.

The board heard similar pleas from Mike and Cindy Knopik.

Doug Lanfear is a Grand Island City Council member, but said he was speaking as a taxpayer.

"Are you sure about what you're doing? Are you sure you're not violating the law?" Lanfear said.

He pointed to LB 103, passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2019.

That law, Lanfear said, says if an annual assessment of property will result in an increase in the total property taxes levied by a county, municipality, school district, etc., the political subdivision's "property tax request for the current year shall not be more than the property tax request of the prior year. It goes on to say that your levy must go down," he said.

The city is not taking a nickel more in property taxes than it did last year. The city is also spending more this year, Lanfear said.

"If the city can do it, why can't you?" Lanfear said.

The board said that County Attorney Marty Klein will look into the issue.

After the hearing, Commissioner Gary Quandt made a motion to reduce the budget by $2 million.

The board, he said, could make up the money with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money and casino and inheritance funds.

"This year, of all years, we should have been able to do something for the taxpayers," he said.

Quandt objected to putting money into reserves. "We're hoarding tax dollars here," he said.

Karen Bredthauer seconded the motion. Prices for groceries, gasoline and other items are increasing, she said. She agreed with Quandt that the county has "ratholed some money."

Quandt's motion failed on a 5-2 vote. Opposing the motion were Peterson, Lancaster, Scott Sorensen, Butch Hurst and Jane Richardson.

Before the vote, Sorensen said that inflation is a nationwide problem. He told Quandt that the board could look good this year by cutting $2 million, but the county would have to pay for that move in the future. If the board reduced the budget this year, it would take 20 years to dig out of the hole it created, he said.

If Quandt's motion had been approved, it would have saved taxpayers about $30 per $100,000 in valuation, Sorensen said after the meeting.

Lancaster said the county needs its reserves to manage expenses. "We're trying to keep the county secure for the future," she said.

Later in the meeting, Lancaster pointed to unexpected costs that can occur.

If the county accepts a bid from a company to operate rural transit, it would cost about $1.7 million over three years, which is about the amount that Quandt suggested removing from the budget, Lancaster said.

She said she sympathized with taxpayers, and the county has tried to help individuals. But setting valuations is not the board's job, she said.

Peterson said the budget is impacted by inflation. County employees received a 3% increase in pay. Health insurance also went up. "Just our people costs went up almost $1 million," he said.

Peterson also pointed out that the county must contend with rising salaries approved for state troopers and corrections officers.

In response to a comment made by Nitzel, Peterson noted that the county does not make use of tax increment financing.

After Lanfear spoke, Richardson asked Lanfear's position on tax increment financing. Lanfear said he has favored TIF projects on a limited basis, but he will no longer do so in the future.

In an interview after the meeting, Sorensen said he doesn't like the idea of saving taxpayer dollars for a rainy day.

"I personally don't feel like we're hoarding," Sorensen said. Instead, the board is "preparing our county" to "really just embrace the wrath of what happens when all these ARPA funds are gone."

If Quandt's motion had passed, the county would have a lower taxing authority next year "because our growth figure is based on this year's budget," Peterson said in an interview.