Nadine Bane of Scotia, who is vice chair of the Greeley County GOP, announced that she is running to represent District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature.

Current legislator Tom Briese will reach term limits at the completion of the 2024 session.

“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the District 41 position that has been filled by Senator Tom Briese” Bane said in a news release. “I intend to continue the good work that Mr. Briese has done as I pursue bills that will benefit hard-working Nebraskans. My key priorities include property rights, child safety and education, support for veterans and the military as well as the need for rural housing and broadband.”

Bane is a 35-year resident of Nebraska. She is a retired mother of two and a grandmother of five. Her son serves in the military and her daughter is a registered nurse in Nevada. Bane has career experience in home health care, the trucking industry and the family farming operation.

She describes herself as a “Ronald Reagan conservative Republican," she said. She has been active in the Greeley County GOP as well as the Nebraska GOP.

District 41 encompasses Greeley, Howard, Valley, Wheeler, Boone and Sherman counties and the northern portions of Hall and Buffalo counties. In the upcoming months, Bane plans to travel throughout the district to meet voters "to hear their concerns about how best to serve them while serving in the state Legislature." Anyone interested in hosting Bane for a meeting or event should call, text or email her.

“I would be honored to serve the people of District 41 and continue to move our state in a positive direction for the good of all the residents, with particular interest in the rural areas that produce the food and fuel consumers need. A strong rural Nebraska means a stronger Nebraska for all of us,” Bane said.