Early estimates show that a new standalone courthouse might cost the taxpayers of Hall County between $52 million and $76 million.

Those figures could be what it takes to build the new judicial center next to the current Hall County Courthouse and pay for related expenses. The expenses include renovation of the existing courthouse and the Annex building.

The estimates were part of a presentation three architects made to the Hall County Commission on Tuesday. Steve Severson, Alberto Sanchez and Darin Horst, all of whom work for Davis Design, also showed board members some new exterior renderings.

On Aug. 1, the Hall County Commission voted to proceed with plans for a bond election for a new standalone courthouse.

On Tuesday, the architects shared financial estimates for three options. One was a three-story building, the second was a three-story building with a partial basement and the other was a four-story option.

The three-story building would cost roughly between $52 million and $60 million. The range for the three-story building with a partial basement is $58 million to $67 million. The estimated cost of the four-story option is $66 million to $76 million.

Various options remain within those plans, some of which involve potential occupants. Officials have yet to decide where to put the Hall County attorney’s office, for example.

Severson suggested that the Department of Motor Vehicles be moved to the existing courthouse. That location would provide more room for pedestrian traffic, and allow county residents to enjoy the building’s historic nature. That was just one idea floated.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster said that, as far as moving offices around, nothing is off the table. The commissioners’ meeting room could even move to a different setting, she said.

In making decisions, Horst said commissioners should look at the county’s needs not just today, but 20 or 30 years down the road.

But Lancaster and Jane Richardson talked about seeking a compromise — not asking the voters for too much. Richardson felt the projected cost for putting the county attorneys in the Annex building seemed high.

The county has judicial needs. “But let’s not set ourselves up for failure,” Richardson said.

On Aug. 29, commissioners will meet with local judges, asking if there are some aspects of their vision they can live without.

After the architects’ presentation, Cody Wickham of D.A. Davidson outlined the details of a bond election. He talked about the costs of 25-year and 30-year bonds.

Also Tuesday, the board discussed the overpayment of money to Hall County for veterans services that are provided to Howard, Nance and Sherman counties.

Commissioner Gary Quandt said that over the last three years, the unspent contract funds totaled $58,347.70. That money currently goes into the county’s general fund.

Quandt made a motion to put the excess money into a veterans’ account and study the contracts between Hall County and the other counties.

Richardson said she’d favor the motion if it focused on the overflow over the past year, rather than the last three years.

Quandt’s motion was approved on a 4-2 margin. Voting against it were Richardson and Butch Hurst.

On another subject, facilities director Loren “Doone” Humphrey said the new courtroom in the Annex building should be done in early September.

That courtroom will house the new judge, Bryan McQuay, who was appointed last month for the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Hall and Buffalo counties. The judge won’t actually take the bench until Oct. 1 or 2, Humphrey said.

The board also talked about a possible future home for the Grand Island office of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. One possible home is the second floor of the old federal building. The county is required to provide DHHS with 4,850 square feet, Humphrey said.

In addition, the board passed a motion specifying that a referral bonus be awarded in the Hall County attorney’s office only when the office is down two or more attorneys. The new attorney has to be on the job for a year before the bonus is handed out.