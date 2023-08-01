In reducing the property tax burden, some people believe the ball is now in the court of governmental entities such as school, city and county boards.

County Assessor Kristi Wold, Hall County Commission Chair Ron Peterson and others feel it's incumbent upon those boards to ask taxpayers for less money. Those entities are the ones that set tax rates, Peterson said.

Wold urges voters to attend School Board, City Council and County Board meetings.

"Question their budgets," she says.

People should also contact their state senators, Wold said. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, she said.

In June, State Sen. Tom Brewer wrote that "since the Legislature has finally passed a bill that provides more revenue for public schools, Nebraskans should expect school districts to ask them for less revenue in the form of property taxes."

"This is something we've got to work together on," Wold said.

Schools need to be funded in ways besides property taxes. "And we're all in this together," Wold said.

The tax issue led to a sharp exchange at a budget meeting on Monday.

Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer was insistent about knowing what the county's mill levy will be. When assessed values go up, the levy should go down, she said. At the grocery store over the weekend, Bredthauer was approached by a man unhappy with his tax burden.

Bredthauer said she's worried that people might have to go without food in order to pay their rent.

Commissioner Butch Hurst asked Bredthauer what the county will do when American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds go away.

Chair Ron Peterson said Bredthauer referred to all of the bridges and roads that need to be rebuilt, yet isn't anxious to raise the money for them.

Bredthauer said she wasn't ready to vote for a motion on the floor, because she hadn't seen enough information about the mill levy.

"Well you know what, if I keep getting bitched at, I'm going to just vote no," Bredthauer said.

"There's the door," Hurst said, gesturing.

"That's fine. I'm tired of it," said Bredthauer, who remained in her seat.

"Guys, let's cool it," Peterson said.