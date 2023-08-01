A total of 1,752 Hall County taxpayers, a number far greater than normal, protested their property valuations this year.

That number is "about double" the normal amount, said Hall County Assessor Kristi Wold.

About 550 of those people stated their cases to referees last month.

The Board of Equalization ended up hearing a lot of people who were unable to see the referees, said Hall County Commission Chair Ron Peterson. That board has the same membership as the county Board of Equalization.

People who are not satisfied with the referees' response have the opportunity to speak to the Board of Equalization.

The board added several days of hearings to hear from constituents. Four or five nights, the commissioners met until 10 p.m., Peterson said.

The board started out giving each tax constituent 15 minutes. But because so many people couldn’t make an appointment with a referee, “we started trying to bring in an extra person or two an hour,” Peterson said.

Members of the Board of Equalization “try to listen as best we can to their case,” Peterson said. Some cases can be handled quickly while others require more time.

The Board of Equalization relies heavily on the referees, Peterson said.

Part of the problem “is the referees also have to do their work behind the scenes,” Peterson said. The county employs four referees, one of whom sits in with the Board of Equalization.

The assessor's office recommends that citizens make appointments with the referees.

"It’s always a good idea to meet with the referees,” Wold said.

But when people protest their valuation increases, they need to furnish evidence. “It’s on the taxpayer to prove our numbers are wrong,” Wold said.

She estimates that 75% of people don’t provide evidence.

People should provide a recent appraisal or figures for homes that are similar to theirs, Wold said.

Comparable homes should be the same size and the same vintage. Pictures also help.

It’s just as important to bring evidence in meeting with the Board of Equalization.

People can’t just come in and say the valuation is too high or that they’re on a fixed income, Wold said. She sympathizes with those people. But those statements aren't enough to justify lowering the values.

Peterson agrees that people need to do more than say the increase is too much. It's "kind of hard to make a case when that's all they give us," he said.

How has the situation this year compared to other years?

“People are meaner and nastier,” Wold said.

Life was busier in the assessor's office. Wold's staff has worked long hours, and they are "still working long hours," she said last week. “It was very hectic.”

Wold has said in the past that people are paying too much for houses.

The market is continuing to go up, and it affects the value of a person’s home. That “doesn’t seem right,” Wold said. But it's true.

Hall County hired a licensed appraiser to do a land equalization study. With his help, "we did a complete re-evaluation of all residential and commercial lots across the county," Peterson said.

“Land hadn’t been looked at or equalized in over 20 years,” Wold said.

The appraiser, who used to work for the state property assessment division, began work last fall.

The increase in values led to “sticker shock" on the part of some county landowners.

But the equalization study needed to be done, Wold said.

“There were no rhyme or reason to a lot of the stuff in town, as far as lot values. We couldn’t explain them. We can explain them now.”

Wold became county assessor in late 2017. She began working in the assessor's office in January 2007. From 2011 to 2017, she worked in Greeley County.

When she took over, “Everything was so far behind," Wold said.

The costing tables and depreciation tables “were from the early 2000s," or 1999, she said. The land tables were from about 2002. “And we got all that updated.”

So, “to keep up and make sure our values were OK, we needed to update the land (values),” she said.

The value of some people’s lots “went up slightly. Some took gigantic leaps,” she said.

She hopes next year’s valuations don't cause such an uproar, because this year was emotionally and mentally draining for Wold's office and the county clerk's office, she said.

But the market's not going down. “Houses might be sitting longer but they’re still selling way over assessment.”

Valuing property is not an exact science, Peterson said.

The results can be difficult for people who've lived in their homes for a long time, Peterson said. If their valuation goes up, their taxes can go up dramatically. Those increases are hard to take for people on a fixed income, Peterson said.

A tax increase of $3,000 a year translates into an extra burden of $250 a month, Peterson noted.

The commission is sympathetic toward those people, and is asking state government to apply property tax relief, Peterson said.

Last month, the Hall County Commission sent a letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, Unicameral Speaker Sen. John Arch and other senators asking for a long-term reduction in property tax. The letter requested that a cap be placed on valuation increases per year.

On July 24, Pillen announced the formation of a new working group that will examine property valuations in Nebraska.

In a news release, Pillen said "valuation increases in Nebraska have become an unbearable burden for homeowners, businesses and agriculture producers across our state. We will find a solution that will reduce the burden of insurmountable valuation growth in recent years. It is our job to make sure Nebraska continues to be the best place to live and reckless valuation increases on home and property hinders that commitment to Nebraskans."

Wold doesn't think assessments are being made recklessly. The market is driving them, she said. Assessors follow laws created by state senators.

"If I don't do my job, I'm in trouble with the state," Wold said.

State law requires residential and commercial property to be valued at between 92% and 100% of market value.

If people aren't happy with decisions made in Hall County, they can file an appeal with the Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) by Aug. 24. Again, evidence needs to accompany the appeal.

Sometimes, the county will try to come up with a compromise before a TERC hearing is held, Peterson said.

Peterson points to an Oklahoma law that limits valuation increases to 5% a year. He'd like to see something similar in Nebraska.

Wold believes things need to change. "This is awful," she said of the current situation. "You hate what this is doing to people."

Wold doesn't want to see people forced out of their homes. "Something needs to be done for sure," she said.

"We're all taxpayers as well and we don't like what's happening either," she said.