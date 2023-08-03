Hall County will take to the voters the question of whether a new judicial center should be built in downtown Grand Island, next to the Hall County Courthouse.

The Hall County Commission voted Tuesday to proceed with plans for a bond election for a new standalone courthouse.

The commission has been actively discussing the subject for several months with architects from Davis Design, who have come up with a variety of plans.

Commissioner Jane Richardson made the motion Tuesday in the interests of moving forward and "narrowing our options somewhat."

The commission will pursue and explore options for scheduling a bond election to build a freestanding courthouse. It would be built on the current courthouse's campus.

The motion passed on a 5-2 vote.

Approving the idea were Richardson, Scott Sorensen, Butch Hurst, Ron Peterson and Karen Bredthauer. Gary Quandt and Pam Lancaster voted in opposition.

Richardson said a standalone judicial center is the preference of local judges.

Quandt estimated that the project, with all costs included, would be about $60 million.

Quandt said "we owe it to the courts to come up with something." But commissioners know what the current topic of discussion is in Hall County, he said.

"You guys have all talked to people. You're hearing what's going on in the community," Quandt said.

Quandt said he received two calls Monday from people who are strongly in favor of a new standalone courthouse.

But one of them said, "Hall County couldn't get a doghouse passed right now with the mentality of the people, with what happened on their valuations."

The other caller said, "nothing will pass."

The board has to "come up with something that the voters are even going to think about voting for," Quandt said. "We can run bond issues all day long and if they don't pass, we're going to be eight years down the road and we haven't done anything yet."

Richardson agreed that the timing isn't good for a bond election.

"But this has been discussed since 2014, and we've spun our wheels long enough. None of us on this horseshoe know if a bond issue will pass or if it will fail until we try it. I'm to the point where we try it," she said.

Richardson doesn't believe all the details need to be completely ironed out before the issue goes to the people.

"I think we need to figure out an avenue, go for it, put it before the people. Let the chips fall. That's the point I'm at," she said.

If the bond issue passes, the commission does not plan to let the current Hall County courthouse stand empty. It would not house any active courtrooms, but it could be used for offices. Sorensen said the county doesn't need to pay for another museum.

Lancaster said there's tremendous concern about going forward with a plan for a "brand new, shiny" project without having a plan for the historic courthouse.

"It's a building that's meant a lot to the community for a very long time," Lancaster said.

Going ahead without a plan for the courthouse that voters find appealing would be a deterrent to passage of the bond issue, she said.

Richardson said she hoped that, regardless of personal opinion, the board members could work together on the project.

In an interview Wednesday, Bredthauer said she voted in favor of the motion because the voice of the taxpayers needs to be heard.

Building a new courthouse would require "a huge amount of money" and "we need to let the taxpayers have their voice. Government's gotten too big, and let the people speak on how their money is being spent," Bredthauer said.

The board will ask Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet about timing for the election.