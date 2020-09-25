Governor details state’s anti-COVID strategy

At Thursday night’s Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, Gov. Pete Ricketts talked about the ways in which Nebraska has managed the coronavirus.
Ricketts commended Grand Island for its response to COVID-19. “It really was a model for the rest of the nation in how well this community pulled together to be able to combat this virus,” he said.
Nebraska’s economy has been less affected by the virus than any other state, he said.
Right now, the state’s unemployment level is basically normal. “Nebraskans love to work,” he said, and they want to get back to work.
Early on, experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center told state officials it was impossible to stop the virus. “But what you can do is slow it down enough to make sure you don’t overwhelm your hospital capacity,” he said.
Hospital capacity, therefore, became the state’s focus, to make sure acute care was available for those who need it, Ricketts said.
Anti-COVID toolkit
He talked about the tools Nebraska has used to manage the virus.
Among other things, the state wants to hire an additional 1,000 contact tracers to supplement the 218 who work at local public health departments. “And we’re very close to reaching that goal right now, as a matter of fact,” he said.
Why is that important?
“Well, managing any outbreak is about testing and contact tracing.” It’s like blocking and tackling in football, he said.
Ricketts noted that the Trump administration is providing rapid test kits to 188 nursing home facilities in the state.
Ricketts discussed other steps that have been taken to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents.
“Now, we have had about 198 deaths in our long-term care facilities. And, of course, that’s a tragedy for each and every one of those people and each and every one of those families,” he said.
But those numbers should be looked at in context, he said.
New Jersey has had more than 6,600 deaths in its long-term care facilities.
That state’s population is four times the size of Nebraska. “But that’s 38 times the number of deaths in their long-term care facilities,” he said.
The difference, he said, reflects some of the precautions Nebraska has taken, as well as other factors.
For one thing, the virus arrived in some states earlier than Nebraska. “We had the benefit of learning from other states to be able to make these adjustments.”
G.I. workers draw praise
Nebraska never ordered its residents to stay at home. He shares the philosophy of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, he said. They don’t want to tell anyone that their business is not essential. All businesses are essential, he said.
To stay ahead of the virus, he said, Nebraskans need to continue to wash their hands and wear masks when they shop.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber, talked about 2020 and plans for 2021.
She saluted essential workers, “who are the epitome of grit and perseverance.”
She praised the work of local bankers, who were busy processing important loans during the pandemic. The CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program kept businesses open, she said.
Restaurants developed creative ways to stay in business.
The Chamber assisted local business people “who, frankly, didn’t know which way to turn,” Johnson said.
She thanked businesses for showing mental toughness, perseverance and the ability to navigate the pandemic.
Johnson talked about Chamber programs that she said she believes will help the community.
She also mentioned the importance of livestock shows to Grand Island. Those shows bring in many people who spend a lot of money. “And folks, that’s outside money coming in to our community,” she said. “That’s new money.”
The lack of livestock shows this summer was devastating to the local hospitality industry, she said.
Mustion lauds voters, officials
The audience also heard from Brian Mustion of Central Nebraska Bobcat, who was the 2020 Chamber of Commerce board chairman.
Mustion said it’s been a long year, and everyone is looking forward to turning the calendar to 2021. But all of us, he said, have “a lot to be thankful for.” We live in a state with clean air, clean water and is filled with hard-working and honest people.
Voters in Nebraska and Grand Island, he said, had the insight to elect very grounded and principled leaders who have an “abundance of common sense” and the ability to negotiate the pandemic.
Mustion asked local banking professionals to stand up, recognizing them for the way they helped their customers during the early months of the pandemic.
Five businesses were honored during the evening:
— Credit Management Services, Middleton Electric and Holiday Express Bus were named Businesses of the Year.
—The Richard Good Distinguished Service Award was presented to Tom and Sue Pirnie of Grand Island Express.
— Hope Harbor was the recipient of the Outlier Award.
