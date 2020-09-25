Governor details state’s anti-COVID strategy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At Thursday night’s Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, Gov. Pete Ricketts talked about the ways in which Nebraska has managed the coronavirus.

Ricketts commended Grand Island for its response to COVID-19. “It really was a model for the rest of the nation in how well this community pulled together to be able to combat this virus,” he said.

Nebraska’s economy has been less affected by the virus than any other state, he said.

Right now, the state’s unemployment level is basically normal. “Nebraskans love to work,” he said, and they want to get back to work.

Early on, experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center told state officials it was impossible to stop the virus. “But what you can do is slow it down enough to make sure you don’t overwhelm your hospital capacity,” he said.

Hospital capacity, therefore, became the state’s focus, to make sure acute care was available for those who need it, Ricketts said.

Anti-COVID toolkit

He talked about the tools Nebraska has used to manage the virus.