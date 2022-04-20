Governor signs Nebraska Career Scholarship Act into law

Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed the Nebraska Career Scholarship Act into law.

A representative from state Sen. Ray Aguilar’s office reported to The Independent that the bill was signed by Ricketts on Tuesday afternoon.

LB902 was passed by the Nebraska Legislature on March 12 with a 48-0 vote.

Introduced by Aguilar in January, LB902 funds scholarships of $10,000-$25,000 per year as part of a cohort program that aims to retain interns after the completion of their studies to help address area workforce needs.

“We’re really excited because this is going to do great things for Grand Island, and any other community that chooses to use it,” he told The Independent on March 12. “I know some of the business owners are quite anxious to get started with it and we have some college students that are just as anxious, as well.”

The bill appropriates $6 million to the University of Nebraska, $3 million to state colleges and $4 million to the Department of Economic Development for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Wayne State College for the unique cooperative internship program.

Students in the program will get career scholarship funding for their first three years of study, and for the fourth year, spent in Grand Island, they would also get a stipend that would support them being housed locally.

The program’s first students will be selected this fall and graduate in 2025 after developing their skills and talents exclusively in Grand Island.

Michael Keibler, Wayne State executive director of cooperative education, said it took a lot of effort and support for the legislation to succeed.

“It’s a great step forward for educating our students, bringing young professionals into the market and into Grand Island,” Keibler said. “It provides a pathway to retain and educate our students in Nebraska.”

Recruitment will start for the first students to begin the program in fall 2024.

GIACC President Cindy Johnson called LB902 get final approval a “victory” for Grand Island.

“Most times, when legislation happens, it’s not easy,” she said. “That’s a win when you’re able to come out of those tough discussions with an end-product that gives everybody something. In our case, it gets us 15 interns this year, 30 the following year, and increasing that up to 75 in four years.”

Mayor Roger Steele was instrumental in bringing attention to the need for such a program in Grand Island, Johnson told The Independent.

Steele said the program will help Grand Island retain interns by helping them to stay in central Nebraska and by providing access to high-paying jobs.

“We do not have a college that offers four-year degrees in Grand Island,” he said. “This is a win for us because we’re getting something very similar. We’re getting college students who, when they’re freshmen, they have to identify that they’re interested in coming to Grand Island, and then they’re put on a course of study that will make that happen when they’re seniors.”

He added, “It helps to keep us competitive when it comes to attracting knowledge-workers.”

