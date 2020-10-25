1 challenger takes on incumbent in Wood River mayor’s race

A: “A group of women and men came to me and asked to replace him. I took a lot of time to make that decision, because of my age. But I’m in super health, and so I decided I would.

“The first reason is, the head of Union Pacific called me. He said, ‘I called you because I called the mayor there and told him we’ve got to set up a dedication for those two overpasses. He said, Why should I?’ I could set those up for you right away, I said. They said fine, because we’re going to honor John Webster at that dedication.

“Another reason is, there’s a lot of things he has done that’s good for the city, but there’s a lot of things that are missing.”

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

A: “The holes in the streets. They’re terrible. Every street has a hole in it! And that’s not being taken of.

“There’s another thing that’s missing in Wood River, and that’s businesses. Our cafe is terrible. We have businesses that we don’t have, that we should have, and we have area to have them, in that new area to the north. We can use a barber shop. We need a hardware. We need a lumberyard. And I could go on and on.

“There’s several businesses we need, and I’m going to look in every one of them.”