1 challenger takes on incumbent in Wood River mayor’s race

On Nov. 3, voters in Wood River will choose between incumbent Greg Cramer and challenger John D. Webster. During a pandemic there are several options to vote in this year’s general election, which is Nov. 3; see the Election Commissioner tab at hallcountyne.gov for details.
Greg Cramer
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I have been the mayor of Wood River for the last 12 years. Before that, I was on the City Council for eight years, six as council president.
“The reason I ran for the City Council 20 years ago was because Wood River was divided on a future water project which resulted in a special election that ended up wasting $250,000-plus in engineering fees, test wells and property acquisition all caused by disinformation and the public not knowing all the facts.
“As a previous councilman and the current mayor, I’ve always made sure everyone understands all the information in front of them, which lets the City Council make a sound decision when voting.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Any 2019 flood recovery projects, infrastructure repairs and future flood control projects. The 2019 March flood damaged 348 houses, 40 to 50 with major structural damage. The city is actively acquiring and managing awarded grants to help families repair, rebuild and recover from the 2019 flood.
“The city of Wood River for the last 18 months has worked with FEMA to help residents get assistance and worked for reimbursement for street and infrastructure damage. Wood River did receive some monies for infrastructure, but nothing for street repair as of now! Starting this spring, the city will be aggressively repairing streets for the next two to three years to get our community back to where it was before the flood.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I have 20 years of experience with the daily operation and financial affairs of Wood River. I have overseen and helped design multiple projects, including repaving the downtown streets, building the fire station, City Hall/Community Building, aquatic center and currently the Stick Creek day care project. I have also worked tirelessly to promote quality growth to our city by working with businesses while also growing our community to the north with a new subdivision that is attracting young families to our community.
“Wood River also has projects I would like to finish, such as the Walnut Street drainage project, which will build three new large culverts with ditch widening on Walnut Street and Wood
River Road to help with flood control.”
John D. Webster
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “A group of women and men came to me and asked to replace him. I took a lot of time to make that decision, because of my age. But I’m in super health, and so I decided I would.
“The first reason is, the head of Union Pacific called me. He said, ‘I called you because I called the mayor there and told him we’ve got to set up a dedication for those two overpasses. He said, Why should I?’ I could set those up for you right away, I said. They said fine, because we’re going to honor John Webster at that dedication.
“Another reason is, there’s a lot of things he has done that’s good for the city, but there’s a lot of things that are missing.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “The holes in the streets. They’re terrible. Every street has a hole in it! And that’s not being taken of.
“There’s another thing that’s missing in Wood River, and that’s businesses. Our cafe is terrible. We have businesses that we don’t have, that we should have, and we have area to have them, in that new area to the north. We can use a barber shop. We need a hardware. We need a lumberyard. And I could go on and on.
“There’s several businesses we need, and I’m going to look in every one of them.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I won’t lie to anybody...
“Greg has done well on some things, I won’t deny that. A lot of people disagree with me on that. I think that swimming pool is the most wonderful thing we’ve got in town. There’s some things he’s forgetting, too, like the streets. It’s just absolutely awful that there’s holes in every street. There’s no reason for that.”
