4 vie for 3 seats on Doniphan Village Board

Ryan Nickerson

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?

A: “I am seeking office to continue to serve those around me and do my part to make Doniphan a even better place to live than it already is. My strengths are my ability to listen and work with others. I remain impartial and believe that everyone’s voices and opinions should be heard, even if they are different than my own. I was raised in a small town in southwest Nebraska, where neighbors help neighbors and we all look out for each other. Selfless service is a strength of mine as well, I have served in the military as a part of the airport security detail after 9/11 and also for 13 months in 2003-2004 in Iraq in support of operation Iraqi Freedom.”

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?