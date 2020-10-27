4 vie for 3 seats on Doniphan Village Board

The Doniphan Village Board has four people running for three spots with incumbents Jay Haile, Ryan Nickerson and Nick Olson. Carla Maurer is the lone challenger. Haile did not respond to the questionnaire.
Carla Maurer
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I have wanted to serve our community in other ways than what I have in the past and felt that it was the right time now. I have over 30 years’ experience working in finance both for profit and nonprofit industries. I feel my financial background will be beneficial working with the village budget and doing my due diligence with our taxpayers’ money.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Preparing for growth and development in the community. Building a new lagoon system and groundbreaking for new businesses.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “With anything this will be a learning experience for me. I’m an honest, hardworking person and when I commit myself to something, I’m going to follow through with it. I believe that my experience with the different boards I have served on will aid me greatly in serving the village of Doniphan.”
Ryan Nickerson
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I am seeking office to continue to serve those around me and do my part to make Doniphan a even better place to live than it already is. My strengths are my ability to listen and work with others. I remain impartial and believe that everyone’s voices and opinions should be heard, even if they are different than my own. I was raised in a small town in southwest Nebraska, where neighbors help neighbors and we all look out for each other. Selfless service is a strength of mine as well, I have served in the military as a part of the airport security detail after 9/11 and also for 13 months in 2003-2004 in Iraq in support of operation Iraqi Freedom.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “We are in unprecedented times in America right now. With all of the uncertainties and unknowns out there in the world we live in today, I believe the most pressing issue is as leaders, we must show our constituents that we care about them and that their opinions and voices matter. This can be done through simple conversation, or spending time talking to people and simply asking the question, ‘How can I help you?’ Once we are unified, I believe, that there isn’t an issue that the people of Doniphan or the Doniphan Village Board can’t solve. Together everyone can achieve more. Getting that sort of mentality as a leader is what is most important, because after that, anything is possible.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I will not single-handedly make a difference. If elected, my goal will be to unify as a board, and unify as a village, through discussion and listening to everyone. We may not always agree, and that is OK, but first we must unify as one. Once unified, we should set goals for ourselves, both short-term and long-term, that then help us accomplish what it is we intend to do. Doniphan is a growing community and as a government of that growing community, we must ensure that the growth is accomplished in both a sustainable and safe manner.”
Nick Olson
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I believe I am a great choice because I am invested emotionally and financially in our community. I know what it takes to run and sustain a successful business, in which many of these skills carry over to a position like this. I am not afraid to step up when a voice needs to be heard, but also not afraid to have integrity when it is needed most when dealing with the public. Our community needs a reasonable voice to back them up, and I can be just that for Doniphan.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “I believe that our most important issue facing the village is getting our lagoon project completed on time, on budget and done right the first time. Another issue we are facing is our infrastructure, including roads, storm sewer and drainage.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “If I get elected, I will use my construction background and knowledge to help keep our projects done on time and on budget. This will help better our community for future development and keep Doniphan great.”
