City Council approves land purchase near Grand Island emergency center

Grand Island City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of 4.5 acres of land adjacent to Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Center for $136,482.50.

The tract of land is adjacent to other lots already owned by the city off 13th Street and North Road, explained City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz.

The land is located immediately behind the Emergency Center and Fire Station No. 4.

The city has had an option on the lot since 2017, according to Janulewicz. The option expires in November.

An environmental site assessment of the site was performed by Olsson & Associates, which showed "no environmental issues with the property," said Janulewicz.

"I went out and looked at the property this afternoon. There's a tractor parked in the middle of the lot. It appears somebody has been using it as an alfalfa field," he said. "We would need to deal with whatever rights the tenants have, with respect to that land."

The city is considering using the land for a new park, possibly with a swimming pool or a splash pad, as residential development in the West Grand Island area is expected to continue to grow.

The lot is comparable in size to Lincoln Park or Southman Park.

A concern is that the land is lower in elevation than the buildings there and lower than 13th Street, said Janulewicz.

"I would think that any intensive type of development might require considerable type of earth work and that type of work to get it into shape," he said.

Another downside is that, unlike other city parks, the site does not have much street parking.

"To develop it for a park or a swimming pool, something of that sort, we would undoubtedly need to develop off-street parking, as well," said Janulewicz.

Council Member Mitch Nickerson called it a "fair price" for the purchase, and thanked Grand Island businessman Ray O'Connor.

"We owe him a debt of gratitude for his generosity in letting us buy this at cost. He's not looking for a profit in this and he's given us that option," he said. "It's just another remarkable attribute of a man who contributes very well to his community."

Nickerson asked if there would be any restrictions to the city selling the property at a profit in several years if they decide owning the land isn't going to work out, or if the city would have to sell it at the same amount.

"It's kind of bizarre, but things like this happen, and I don't know, in a contract such as this, where he's giving it to us at his cost, are we aware of any restrictions that would come down the road, or would it be the city's to do as they want?" he asked.

Nickerson added that he anticipates the city will use the land "properly and well."

There are no restrictions in the option agreement, Janulewicz explained.

"There's no right of first refusal that Mr. O'Connor has retained," he said. "We're free to do with it as we wish once we purchase the property."