Grand Island council approves $34.2 million Broadwell Avenue overpass project

An overpass at Broadwell Avenue is on the way.

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a program agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation for a grade separation at Broadwell Avenue, north of Third Street. Construction is expected to cost roughly $26.2 million.

With engineering costs and other expenses, the project is expected to cost $34.2 million total.

The city's share of the cost will be $6.87 million.

A grade separation is just "a fancy word" for an overpass or an underpass "to make the crossing easier," said Mayor Roger Steele at Tuesday's meeting.

Steele called it a "monumental" infrastructure project.

"If you've lived in Grand Island for decades, then for decades you've heard talk about a grade separation," he said. "Tonight, we put that project back on the front burner."

The project is one that has been long-planned by the city.

A concept design report for the Broadwell Avenue grade separation across the Union Pacific railroad tracks was done in 2004, noted Steele.

City Council passed a resolution in November 2018 approving engineering studies for a grade separation.

Another resolution in June 2019 approved an in-depth environmental review.

"It just takes a long time to line up all the funding you need for things like this," said Steele.

A feasibility study was also completed by the City Public Works Department for the project to receive federal funding assistance through NDOT.

"The project was selected by (NDOT) as a grade separation railroad safety improvement project with federal aid funding available through the department. That would mean 80% of eligible costs from the federal government and 20% would be the city's expense," said Steele.

Input sessions were held with the Grand Island community in November 2020 and a report was submitted by Omaha-based HDR Engineering, Inc. for federal review in October 2021.

An overpass has the potential to reduce traffic delays and associated costs, and would have the potential to reduce train-vehicle collisions and vehicle-vehicle collisions, Project Manager Tim Golka told The Independent in October 2021.

"Driving in Grand Island daily, going north and south, multiple train delays there, it's always been a nuisance," he said. "It's been there for the past 40 years and it's never been addressed because it's a difficult project."

The intersection of Broadwell at the UPRR lines has one of the highest "exposure factor" ratings in Nebraska, said Golka.

"The exposure factor takes into account the number of trains in the tracks versus the number of vehicles on the road, and Broadwell and the UP crossing has always been in the top 10 in the state for the past 40 years," he said.

Grand Island's long-range transportation plan, titled "Journey 2040", completed by Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Olsson Associates, notes the intersection as a "high crash" location, with 17 rail/vehicle crashes at the site from 2009 to 2013, the highest in the city.

Steele applauded City Council and Public Works Department members, current and over the years, for guiding the project along through the years.

Council members Justin Scott, Michelle Fitzke, Vaughn Minton and Maggie Mendoza were absent from Tuesday's meeting.