McAloon named new Grand Island city attorney

Laura McAloon is Grand Island's new city attorney.

McAloon, a Grand Island native, was appointed by Mayor Roger Steele Tuesday and approved unanimously by Grand Island City Council.

She will start in the position on Sept. 1.

McAloon has been the managing member of McAloon Law in Spokane, Washington, since 2018, a firm specializing in representing municipal governments and related nonprofit organizations, explained Steele.

"Mrs. McAloon has a deep history of legal experience serving local governments," he said.

McAloon's expertise includes interpretation of state and federal laws and regulations, advising local governments on municipal governance, sunshine laws, land use, procurement, competitive bidding, and more.

McAloon also served three years with Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee in Spokane, 10 years as a partner at K&L Gates in Spokane, and five years as an associate at Paine Hamblen in Spokane, all of which advice local governments on municipal government law, Steele noted.

McAloon has a bachelor of science degree in business and paralegal studies from College of Saint Mary in Omaha, and a juris doctorate from Gonzaga University of Law in Spokane.

McAloon, appearing at Tuesday's council meeting, told how she grew up on the corner of First and Lincoln, and said Grand Island "is special to me."

"It is exciting to see the level of technology a city of this size uses, and the significant civic engagement, of the people who come to speak to you," she said. "I can tell just from sitting in on one meeting, and I've watched a few online, that this is a dedicated city council and clerk and staff, and this is going to be an honor and a pleasure to serve the citizens of Grand Island and advise you as your counsel."

Steele commended Stacy Nonhof for admirable service as interim city attorney, a role she has served in since late 2019.