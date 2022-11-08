Voters approve Grand Island economic development program

Grand Island residents "Voted Forward" on Tuesday.

According to early unofficial results from the Hall County Election Commission, the Grand Island Economic Development Program was passing with 68% of the vote as of 11:15 p.m.

The ballot initiative asks residents to renew LB840, the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation's primary incentive to attract new industry to the city and help local industry expand.

The 10-year program was set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023. The program was first approved by voters in 2002 and renewed in 2012.

GIAEDC President Dave Taylor detailed the program and its benefits at the Sept. 1 meeting of the Citizens Advisory Review Committee.

“LB840 is really not unique to Grand Island. There are 75 other communities in Nebraska that have an LB840 program,” said Taylor.

The “seed money” helps existing businesses and helps new businesses move to town.

LB840 funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.

With an investment of $6.7 million, LB840 has created more than 1,100 high-wage and high-demand jobs and yielded $36.8 million in wages, officials said.

“This is a City of Grand Island economic development program. (GIAEDC is) just the strategic arm for the city. We manage that and are the ones that facilitate it, but it’s truly a City of Grand Island economic development program,” Taylor said.