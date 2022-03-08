GPS used to locate vehicle stolen in Hamilton County

Law enforcement used GPS on Saturday to locate a 2021 Jeep Gladiator that had been stolen in Hamilton County.

Grand Island police were informed Saturday the stolen vehicle was possibly in Grand Island. The Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Center reported the vehicle was being tracked and was at 17th and Vine streets.

Officers located the vehicle unoccupied and running at 17th and Vine. A male later identified as James Ross, 49, of Bellevue, was seen near the vehicle and matched the description Hamilton County authorities had provided of a possible suspect. Ross walked away from the vehicle and was detained a block away.

The investigation revealed Ross allegedly took the Jeep, and later had the keys in his possession. The Jeep was returned to its owner.

Ross was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property worth $5,000 or more.