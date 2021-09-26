Grand Drive Performance honors Aksarben top youth performers

Youth participants were honored Saturday night at the Grand Drive Performance at the 94th Aksarben Stock Show at Fonner Park.
The event honored the best in the different shows that were held during the day at Aksarben.
It began with the Parade of the Grand Drive during which all the top youth participants gathered in the Five Point Bank Livestock Arena. Then the selection of champions took place in the following categories: market goats, market pen of broilers, market lambs, Lamb Challenge, Pig Challenge, Calf Challenge, market swine and market beef.
In each of the divisions, a grand champion and a reserve champion were selected and then the overall winners.
Overall, 51 young show participants were part of the Grand Drive Performance, with each receiving a monetary award from a sponsor. According to Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, which oversees Aksarben Stock Show since the show moved to Grand Island in 2017, sponsorships exceeded the goal of $115,000.
Actually, they totaled more than $140,000.
One of the young participants in the Grand Drive Performance was Kade Schweitzer, 12, of Wellington, Colo., who was one of three youths who won the honor to participate in the Calf Challenge division.
Being selected to participate in the Grand Drive Performance meant a lot to Schweitzer.
“I put in a lot of hard work,” he said. “I got a lot of help from my parents.”
To be in the Calf Challenge, Schweitzer had to write an essay on why we should receive a calf for the competition.
“Then they give you a calf and you have to work with it all year,” he said. “Then you write letters to your sponsors and then you have to show here, along with the record book.
Schweitzer said what he learned from the experience was the value of hard work and the importance of keeping good records about his project.
Those records tell about the animal’s health and the expenses he had n raising and working with his calf. This is an important learning experience for youths in understanding the economics of raising livestock.
Schweitzer said he had to work with his calf every day and made sure the calf was fed right and monitored the calf’s health on a daily basis.
That hard work is the basis of the important lessons everyone in the livestock industry must learn — the responsibility of raising livestock and that it is a daily chore.
He also showed his market steer and market goats at Aksarben.
Along with the valuable experience youths gain in raising livestock, it is important to provide them an incentive for their hard work and dedication.
One of the many sponsors who showed their appreciation of the young Aksarben Stock Show participants was Bart Qualsett, market president of Pinnacle Bank in Grand Island.
Qualsett said Pinnacle Bank has been a sponsor of the Aksarben Stock Show many years.
“We have our roots in Palmer, Neb., when the bank was started in 1938,” he said.
Qualsett said Pinnacle Bank, being started in a rural central Nebraska community, knows the value of agriculture to the state’s economy and the role young people play in the future of the state’s farm and ranch community.
“The ag community is so important to Nebraska and it touches so many lives, even those who live in the city,” he said.
Qualsett said having the Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island is important to the local economy.
“With 7,000 to 8,000 people here, a full parking lot, people from 14 states, it is good for our local motels and restaurants,” he said.
The Five Points Bank Livestock Arena was full for the Grand Drive Performance.
But the biggest thing for Qualsett was, “When you come and see the kids and see the commitment and work ethic and the time and energy they put into it and enthusiasm.”
The show was established in 1928 by the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben with a mission of “producing an annual youth livestock show celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage which educates and benefits families.”
The Aksarben Stock Show’s vision is to:
n Conduct a world-class youth livestock exposition.
n Educate youth on production agriculture.
n Raise funds for the Aksarben Grand Drive, awarded through scholarships and monetary awards.
n Create a fun environment where families and youths compete and build lifelong friendships.
Gary Kubicek, marketing director for the Nebraska State Fair, said this is the first year for the Grand Drive Performance at the Aksarben Stock Show.
In past years, the Purple Ribbon Auction was held to award and honor the top participants in the different livestock divisions at the show.
“We wanted to gather more support, gather more involvement, and gather more recognition for the youth,” Kubicek said. “A lot of people have stepped up. We have great sponsors who recognize the youth and their accomplishments.”
Vaughn Siever, director of agriculture for the Nebraksa State Fair, said the youth participants at this year’s show are from 14 different states and have spent a lot of time, dedication, hard work and sacrifice to get to the show.
“This is their Super Bowl tonight,” Siever said. “They have spent a lot of time on this, but it will set them up for life when it comes to their future careers.”
Sunday’s action begins at 8 a.m. with the Collegiate and Youth Livestock Judging Contest. Also, at 8 will be the Breeding Heifer Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Ewe Show followed by showmanship, Breeding Does Show followed by showmanship, and Breeding Gilt Show followed by showmanship. Those shows will conclude this year’s Aksarben Stock Show.
Livestreaming of the livestock shows will again be broadcast from the Five Points Bank Pavilion and the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The public can access the live stream by going to www.aksarbenstockshow.com.
