Grand Drive Performance honors Aksarben top youth performers

“I put in a lot of hard work,” he said. “I got a lot of help from my parents.”

To be in the Calf Challenge, Schweitzer had to write an essay on why we should receive a calf for the competition.

“Then they give you a calf and you have to work with it all year,” he said. “Then you write letters to your sponsors and then you have to show here, along with the record book.

Schweitzer said what he learned from the experience was the value of hard work and the importance of keeping good records about his project.

Those records tell about the animal’s health and the expenses he had n raising and working with his calf. This is an important learning experience for youths in understanding the economics of raising livestock.

Schweitzer said he had to work with his calf every day and made sure the calf was fed right and monitored the calf’s health on a daily basis.

That hard work is the basis of the important lessons everyone in the livestock industry must learn — the responsibility of raising livestock and that it is a daily chore.

He also showed his market steer and market goats at Aksarben.