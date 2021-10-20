Grand Generation Center offers a lot, new amenities, director says

She knows the Grand Generation Center isn’t for everyone.

But she’d like to see younger adults who drop off a parent or grandparent stick around for a while. A senior citizen who comes in for lunch not knowing anyone usually won’t have a good time, Kirby said. She’d prefer to see people stick around and dine with the older relative two or three times until the senior gets acquainted.

Kirby hopes the new recreation room might bring in some new people. It’s outfitted with a new foosball table and shuffleboard game. Two pool tables were brought in from elsewhere in the building. A new dart game is on the way.

Kirby would like to see those attractions lead to game nights and tournaments.

Pitch and pinochle are big favorites at the senior center. Those games might be played every day, but mostly on Mondays and Thursdays. People start playing right after lunch. On a good day, 20 players will fill up five tables.

Bridge, played every other Friday, is also popular. The members of that club start in the morning, have lunch, and continue in the afternoon.

On average, 55 to 60 people have lunch at the senior center. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People 60 and older are asked to make a donation of $5.