Grand Generation Center plans Husker tailgate party

Get ready for kick-off with tailgate party hosted by the Grand Generation Center on Thursday, Aug. 11

The party gets started a 2 p.m. with a visit from Herbie Husker and the Husker cheerleaders. They will stick around until 3 p.m. to entertain and interact with the crowd.

The visit from the folks in red will be followed by entertainment and family games throughout the afternoon. Larry Rice will provide music from 3-4:30 p.m.; Julie Couch will follow from 4:30-6:30.

A gift basket full of goodies will be raffled off.

But what’s a party without food? The center will offer a “Burger Bonanza” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Burgers, built just the way you want them with bacon, fried, eggs, mayo, peanut butter (peanut butter?!) and more, will be served with baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink for just $6 per place.

RSVPs are requested for the Burger Bonanza; call Sara Sherman at 308-385-5308, ext. 235.