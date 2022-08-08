 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Grand Generation Center plans Husker tailgate party

Grand Generation Center

Grand Generation Center reopened Monday after being closed last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among three of the center's staff members. Two of the staff members have returned to work. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

 Brandon Summers

Get ready for kick-off with tailgate party hosted by the Grand Generation Center on Thursday, Aug. 11

The party gets started a 2 p.m. with a visit from Herbie Husker and the Husker cheerleaders. They will stick around until 3 p.m. to entertain and interact with the crowd.

The visit from the folks in red will be followed by entertainment and family games throughout the afternoon. Larry Rice will provide music from 3-4:30 p.m.; Julie Couch will follow from 4:30-6:30.

A gift basket full of goodies will be raffled off.

But what’s a party without food? The center will offer a “Burger Bonanza” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Burgers, built just the way you want them with bacon, fried, eggs, mayo, peanut butter (peanut butter?!) and more, will be served with baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink for just $6 per place.

RSVPs are requested for the Burger Bonanza; call Sara Sherman at 308-385-5308, ext. 235.

