Grand Generation Center reopening set for Monday

The Grand Generation Center at 304 E. Third St.will be reopening to the public on Monday. Indoor dining for lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Entrance to the building will be limited to the main door under the red canopy on the north side and the business entry facing Third Street. All guests are asked to sign in upon arrival. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the building.

Pick-up lunches “to-go” will be available from 11:30 a.m. to noon through the east side driveway. People should preorder the day before by calling 308-385-5308, ext. 233.

The center has been closed since mid-March 2020. During that hiatus there has been some remodeling and repurposing of space, a project still underway.

New to the center is a recreation room on the east wing with billiard tables, and awaiting the arrival of shuffleboard, darts and other games.

Returning programs include low-impact aerobics, tai chi for balance, hair salon, bingo Wednesdays and pitch and pinochle tournaments.