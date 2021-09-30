Grand Generation Center resumes services after brief COVID outbreak

Protocols are not expected to change at the center, she said.

“We encourage people to wear a mask and do social distancing, but that’s to their discretion,” Kirby said. “If they’re coughing or showing any symptoms we will ask them to leave. We will send a meal home with them, though. We won’t let them go without a meal. But we have to protect the staff we still have.”

Keeping the center’s kitchen staff members safe is critical, she said.

“If we lost anymore in the kitchen, I don’t know what we would do to provide the meals,” Kirby said. “I don’t know if we could get help.”

A backup plan is in the works, just in case, through the center’s parent agency, Midlands Area Agency on Aging, based at Hastings.

“They’re getting a contract together, maybe, with Hy-Vee if that (losing kitchen staff) does happen, but hopefully it won’t,” she said.

As many as 200 meals are served daily from the Grand Generation Center.

Volunteers always are needed for the center’s home-delivered meals.

“It’s hard to find those people to help deliver meals,” Kirby said. “We’re always looking for volunteers here in the center, too.”