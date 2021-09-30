Grand Generation Center resumes services after brief COVID outbreak

Grand Generation Center closed last week due to a small number of COVID-19 cases among staff.
Three staff members tested positive: a kitchen staff member, a dining room activities person and another programs person.
“Last week, we had three staff members call in with COVID symptoms and so they all got tested and all tested positive,” GGC Director Dana Kirby told The Independent.
The center reopened Monday with two of the staff members returning after following protocol.
“The other one will probably be out for another week yet,” Kirby said. “It was a tough week, but we’ve got a heck of a kitchen staff and they worked really hard and we got the hot meals out to everybody who needed them.”
Though closed Wednesday through Friday, meal services continued.
“Instead of doing meals inside the building, we still continued with the curbside meals,” Kirby said. “Nobody was left without a meal.”
The center’s seniors were not afraid to return Monday after the brief scare, she said.
“They weren’t really scared to come back,” Kirby said. “Our count’s down a little bit, but I think eventually it will get back up to where we were at.”
Protocols are not expected to change at the center, she said.
“We encourage people to wear a mask and do social distancing, but that’s to their discretion,” Kirby said. “If they’re coughing or showing any symptoms we will ask them to leave. We will send a meal home with them, though. We won’t let them go without a meal. But we have to protect the staff we still have.”
Keeping the center’s kitchen staff members safe is critical, she said.
“If we lost anymore in the kitchen, I don’t know what we would do to provide the meals,” Kirby said. “I don’t know if we could get help.”
A backup plan is in the works, just in case, through the center’s parent agency, Midlands Area Agency on Aging, based at Hastings.
“They’re getting a contract together, maybe, with Hy-Vee if that (losing kitchen staff) does happen, but hopefully it won’t,” she said.
As many as 200 meals are served daily from the Grand Generation Center.
Volunteers always are needed for the center’s home-delivered meals.
“It’s hard to find those people to help deliver meals,” Kirby said. “We’re always looking for volunteers here in the center, too.”
The Grand Generation Center reopened in June after closing in May 2020 due to the pandemic.
Kirby said she does not want to see the center closed again.
“We worked really hard to get people back in here,” she said. “I hated to be closed any longer than those three days because I didn’t want to lose what we worked so hard to get back after those 14 months.”
Kirby added, “They were glad to get back here.”