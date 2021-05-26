 Skip to main content
Grand Generation Center set to reopen in June
Grand Generation Center set to reopen in June

052621_SENIOR CENTER

Casey Muzic, Midland Area Agency on Aging executive director, and Dana Kirby, Grand Generation Center director, told Hall County Commissioners Tuesday that the senior center will likely re-open on Flag Day. MAAA appeared before the board Tuesday for its annual funding request. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

Grand Generation Center may be reopening on June 14.

Director Dana Kirby told the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Friday she hopes to have the center open on Flag Day.

The center has been closed since May 2020 due to pandemic-related concerns.

While the center has been closed, it has used the time to make improvements, including painting and assessments of its programs.

Adult day care will not resume, Kirby said.

“There are other opportunities in town that offer that,” she said.

The day care space will become a rec room, with billiards and card tables.

“We need to find out what’s going to get people into the center,” Kirby said. “We need that younger 60 to 70 crowd.”

She added, “We’re hoping to move forward, and see what happens.”

Grand Generation Center will continue to offer to-go meals, Midlands Area  Agency on Aging Executive Director Casey Muzic said Tuesday.

The program will run concurrently with federal COVID-19 funding until September 2022.

“I don’t foresee that ending any time soon,” Muzic said.

Midland Area Agency on Aging made its annual funding request Tuesday to the county board.

For 2022, MAAA requested $30,005.

This includes support for Grand Generation Center of $19,125 — the same amount the center requested for 2021.

The funds will allow it to provide congregate meals, home-delivered meals and social activities at the center, as well as senior services in Cairo, Wood River and Doniphan.

The annual membership for Hall County will remain the same, at the current level of $10,880, Muzic noted.

The membership fee is used in combination with federal and state funds from Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services Division of Aging Services for the operation of Midland’s administrative office.

The fee also provides for regional services, including senior legal aid and care advocacy services in Hall County.

For more information about MAAA services, visit www.midlandareaagencyonaging.org/.

