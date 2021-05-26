Grand Generation Center set to reopen in June

Grand Generation Center may be reopening on June 14.

Director Dana Kirby told the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Friday she hopes to have the center open on Flag Day.

The center has been closed since May 2020 due to pandemic-related concerns.

While the center has been closed, it has used the time to make improvements, including painting and assessments of its programs.

Adult day care will not resume, Kirby said.

“There are other opportunities in town that offer that,” she said.

The day care space will become a rec room, with billiards and card tables.

“We need to find out what’s going to get people into the center,” Kirby said. “We need that younger 60 to 70 crowd.”

She added, “We’re hoping to move forward, and see what happens.”

Grand Generation Center will continue to offer to-go meals, Midlands Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Casey Muzic said Tuesday.

The program will run concurrently with federal COVID-19 funding until September 2022.