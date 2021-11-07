 Skip to main content
Grand Generation Center to host Veterans' program Wednesday
Seven veterans will be honored at a program presented Wednesday by the Business Coalition for Veterans at the Grand Generation Center.

Honored will be Lyle Hulinsky, Larry Rice, Harold Cline, Lyle VanCleave, Barry Hopkins, Paul Wicht and the late Seraphine “Bear” Aguilar.

The program runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students from Aurora High School will perform the national anthem and an Armed Forces song medley. Perfomers will include Tamara Frizane and Clogging Connection.

VFW Post 4677, the American Legion Color Guard and Elks Lodge 604 will take part. Pastor Tim Rust will present the opening prayer.

Wednesday is the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

