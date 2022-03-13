Grand Isand YWCA looks to give office-seekers running start

A cursory glance at political candidate photos in most areas of the country probably will reveal few female and minority candidates.

Grand Island and Hall County are no exception, but YWCA of Grand Island wants to play a part in changing that with , a workshop for individuals who want to learn more about becoming and being a candidate for political office.

Danielle Helzer, Mission Impact director for the YWCA of Grand Island, is taking the lead on the project. She said comparing the area’s demographics to those of individuals in elected office, a disparity is apparent.

“The latest Census estimates that People of Color make up 39% of Grand Island’s population. We don’t have that kind of representation on our city council, on our school boards, in our county commissioners, etc.,” Helzer said. “On the state level, only 13 out of 49 state senators are women and even fewer are people of color.”

Helzer said YWeRun’s aim is to demystify and make accessible the candidacy process – in a nonpartisan framework. “We know that running for an office can feel like a daunting task, and it’s not a process the public is familiar with. We wanted to … give people the resources and tools to know the processes. It’s not as complicated as it may seem. One of our trainings will be an informational session on all the local offices, what they require, how to file and the skills needed for these positions.”

While the filing deadline has passed for the upcoming election, registration is open for those who are candidates or are curious about becoming candidates. The first session is March 19, and registration goes until Wednesday. There is a fee, but no one will be turned away based on inability to pay.

Because YWeRun is new to YWCA of Grand Island (there is a similar project from YWCA Utah focusing on female candidates), Helzer said a huge turnout is not expected, but that doesn’t mean expectations for empowering participants to run for election are any less.

“We know that it takes time to build momentum in new programs, so we anticipate a smaller number of participants to start – however, we could be surprised!” Helzer said. “There is a lot of momentum right now in people running for office. Our goal is to have 25% of our participants indicate they are ready to run for an elected office in 2024.”

There is a minimum number of participants needed for each session, Helzer said. “Participants can sign up for all the sessions or for individual sessions. We do not have a maximum number of participants.”

Helzer emphasized the importance of having diverse candidates and, eventually, elected officials.

“Since our local officials are tasked with representing our diverse communities, we need to have diversity in our officials so everyone in our community is represented,” she said. “Our elected officials are tasked with representing their communities; our communities and our state (are) diversifying, and our elected officials don’t always represent this diversity.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.