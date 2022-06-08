Grand Islad Little Theatre's musical melodrama opens tonight

People who believe there’s no black and white — only gray — will be shocked if they go to a melodrama.

The hero and villain are clearly defined, and audiences are encouraged to loudly show their reaction to each. Cheers and boos are welcome.

Grand Island Little Theatre’s summer production, for example, includes a villainous snake oil salesman named Silias Scavenger and a brave sheriff reminiscent of Dudley Do-Right. Because the title of the show is “Tied to the Tracks,” you won’t be surprised to learn that the heroine — the delicate Dakota Melody — gets tied to railroad tracks.

The show runs tonight through Sunday.

Barry Carlson plays the mustachioed villain. Just in case you’re not sure he’s evil, he’s the one dressed in black.

“It’s always fun to be a villain,” said Carlson, noting that it’s “the part that I’ve been waiting for all my life.”

Carlson swears the remedy his character sells is effective. It stops diphtheria, cholera, typhoid, tropical fever, the plague and Dutch elm disease. It’s also a wonderful love potion, he said.

Brett Peters plays the sheriff, Billy Bold, who has his heart set on Dakota Melody. Professor Scavenger has designs on the heroine because she owns a hotel. He wants to capture her riches and the town’s trust.

Jaclyn Smith plays the pistol-packing Wild Prairie Rose, whom she describes as the female Jesse James.

She also describes her character as the other woman “because Billy and I were sweethearts in second grade. I’ve still got a thing for him, and Melody’s not quite sure he doesn’t have a thing for me. I’m trying to get him back.”

Monika Peters, one of the two directors, said the show has an “extremely talented cast.”

The 26 performers range from the highly experienced to middle school students.

Peters likes the fact that “Tied to the Tracks” is both a melodrama and a musical.

She also likes the asides the characters direct toward the audience.

Not only do the performers share inside jokes, but they’re also allowed to ad lib.

“There’s no such thing as forgetting our lines, because we just make one up,” said Don Deitemeyer, who’s making his GILT debut.

Deitemeyer plays Johnny Behind the Ace. “I’m the dynamite man,” he said. “I get to throw the dynamite at the train.”

In addition to Deitemeyer, the other outlaws are portrayed by Ron Jelinek and Jay Wren.

“We’re not professional dancers. You’ll find that out,” Deitemeyer said.

Because of the antics of the three outlaws, Smith said it’s hard to maintain her composure “and not laugh out loud in the show, because they’re goofy.”

Patrick Crawford, who plays Chief Running Water, said you can be “as silly as you want to be” in the show.

Peters said audience members might want to come back a second time “because they might not catch all of the lines and everything that’s happening on stage.”

For Peters, a nice thing about the show is directing her youngest son. Brett Peters, 34, plays Billy Bold.

Brett doesn’t think his mom has directed him since he was in the cherub choir at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Jessica Day, who plays Dakota Melody, said her favorite part of the production “is not really the performing aspect, but just how fun rehearsals are — learning to jibe with the people you have to work with and how fun it is getting to know everyone.”

“Tied to the Tracks” is Smith’s first show since 2004, “and I’m so glad I decided to audition because I’m having a blast. I didn’t realize how much I missed it.”

Monika Peters shares directing duties with Dave Hulinsky.

The cast also includes Laura Fentress, Elena Garcia, Mary Willhoft, Linnadee Donaldson, Linda Adler, Jay Willhoft, Jana Thompson, Eliana Hogan, Kenley Bogner, Sara Seim, Myka Hogan, Maggie Robison Warner, Brady Buechter, Von Thompson, Harrison McClure, Rylee Seely, Isabella Bramble and Elaine Nabity.

