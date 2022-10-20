Grand Island 150, library to host train program for kids

The Grand Island Public Library and Hall County Historical Society are teaming up to host a train program for kids as part of the Grand Island 150 celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

The Tri-City Model Railroad Association will share its “extraordinary” model railroads. Before and after viewings of the model trains, children will be able to participate in crafts, enjoy train story times with library staff, and create a railroad cookie.

Space is limited, so registration is recommended; call the library at 308-385-5333 or sign up on the library’s website.

Annual gun, sport show opens Oct. 29The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park the last weekend in October for its 55th annual Gun & Sport Show.

“Bigger and better than ever,” the show in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park will host more than 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Admission is $5; children 11 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information, contact Ron Knott a t308-380-1376 or knottr@charter.net; or check online at www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

Dealers and exhibitor tables are still available for a fee of $30 per table. All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door. Additional information is available by contacting NMLRA Inc., P.O. Box 241, Grand Island, NE 68802-0241.

Merryman to host two performancesKEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney will host two performances over the next 10 days.

First up is “Music, the Spice of Life,” presented by Nebraska Pride Sweet Adelines at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Under the direction of Connie Witt from Kearney, the chorus will bring the best of barbershop style a cappella harmony to the stage.

Nebraska Pride Chorus represents Central Nebraska with members all the way from McCook and North Platte in the west to Hastings in the east and eight communities in between. The mission of Sweet Adelines is to promote harmonious singing through education and performance.

Guest performers include the Nebraskats from UNK in Kearney.

There is no admission charge, but freewill donations are always appreciated. The chorus will also perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arapahoe High School.

And tickets remain on sale for “An Evening with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives,” set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Marty Stuart is a five time Grammy winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, and living, breathing country-music history.

Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent more than four decades celebrating American roots music. From his teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s, followed by his years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s, and finally as a chart-topping solo artist in the ’90s.

Tickets range from $39 to $50; call the box office at 308-698-8297 or purchase online at https://merrymancenter.org/tickets/

The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.

This weekend at the Grand …“Smile” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

This film is rated R for strong violent content and grisly images, and language.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and children 12 and younger.

For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.