An 18-year-old Grand Island man was arrested this week after he allegedly twice had sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Olvin Romero Cabrera, who turned 18 on May 2, was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with first-degree sexual assault, two counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

The alleged crimes occurred between May 27 and May 30.

A man called 911 to report an inappropriate relationship between an adult male and his girlfriend's daughter.

According to the court affidavit, Romero Cabrera was found to be in two photos kissing an 11-year-old female.

When police interviewed Romero Cabrera, he admitted to having sex with the girl twice, the affidavit says. He was also found to have nude images of the girl on his cell phone. The girl later admitted to having sex with the suspect.

Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel set bond at $150,000.

A preliminary hearing for Romero Cabrera is set for 10 a.m. on June 26.