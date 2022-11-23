Grand Island 18-year old sentenced to 35 to 45 years

Daniel J. Cervantes of Grand Island was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison for possession of a firearm with two felony drug violations.
The sentence was imposed by Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler.
Cervantes, 18, was given credit for 174 days served.
His crime, which took place on June 3, involved Fentanyl. He possessed a firearm while handling the drug.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs. Cervantes was represented by Deputy Hall County Public Defender Jeff Loeffler.