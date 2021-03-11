Grand Island agencies exploring virtual after-school programs

But as reports of new cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease amid community health precautions and vaccine rollouts, virtual learning centers may not be necessary.

In that case, the funds would be instead be used for supporting child care staff members and programs.

“When we first submitted the proposal, we were in a different place,” Nash said. “The beauty is, and I hope we don’t go back to where we were a year ago, we have the thoughts and plans in place if something like that were to happen again, for the betterment of kids and families.”

To bolster child care staff, H3C is working to create a “sub list.”

It is partnering with Central Community College to develop a workforce to serve at various area child care centers.

“The public schools have a ‘sub list’ that, if a teacher is out, they call that list and they would be able to come in and substitute. It would be the same with a child care center,” Nash said. “We would develop that sub list so child care centers would have trained staff.”

The scholarships program is being implemented this week, she said.

A substitute child care staff pool is expected to be in place by December.