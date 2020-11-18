Grand Island agencies get $251K for COVID-19 response

Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership will use its CARES funds to help its clients with emergency payments for housing and utilities.

The program is part of a greater effort to prioritize homeless prevention, meet housing needs and retain jobs through the pandemic.

“Recently we’ve been seeing an increase in need for this area,” said Colleen Deuring, CAP family services supervisor in Grand Island. “Our applicants have increased tremendously just in the past eight months due to COVID-related incidences, whether people have lost their jobs, or they’re having day care issues.

“Many people have become infected themselves and are unable to work. If people are unable to pay their bills or rent, they may look at being evicted.

She added, “This is money is something that can help with them staying in their homes.”

For some agencies, resources will not be available to assist people after the first of the year.

The deadline for spending CARES funds is Dec. 31, Rathke said.

“If the demand for assistance remains as high as it is right now, we’re concerned with how we will meet that need going forward,” she said.

In related news, according to Amber Alvidrez, Grand Island community development administrator, the city will be receiving another round of COVID-related CDBG funding in the amount of $233,126.

