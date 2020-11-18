Grand Island agencies get $251K for COVID-19 response

Three Grand Island agencies are receiving a total of $251,459 in CARES Act funds to help meet the challenges of the pandemic.
The community development block grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are for programs that prevent, prepare or respond to COVID-19.
Heartland United Way has received two grants, one for $75,000 and another for $44,459.
YWCA of Grand Island has received two grants, one for $12,000 and another for $30,000.
Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership has received $90,000.
United Way
The United Way is using its first grant, awarded in April, for its Community COVID Response program.
The funds help people and families with emergency payments for rent, mortgage, food safety and more, if they can show they have been affected by COVID-19.
“We’re seeing a tremendous need for financial assistance,” said Karen Rathke, United Way president. “These funds will be critical to be able to help people keep their lights on, their heat on, and be able to stay in their homes.”
The second grant will go toward personal protective and sanitizing equipment, and other cleaning supplies for agencies such as nonprofits, schools and churches that help vulnerable populations but cannot afford supplies.
“We have seen a growing demand for PPE to keep nonprofit staff, volunteers and clients safe,” Rathke said. “When they come in to ask for help, when they’re staying in a shelter, when they’re being served a meal or food box, we want to make sure our staff and volunteers are protected from COVID and other viruses.”
YWCA of Grand Island
YWCA of Grand Island will use its first grant to help women who have lost jobs or missed job opportunities due to COVID-19.
Amy Bennett, YWCA executive director, said women have been disproportionately affected in the economy because of COVID-19.
“These funds will assist us in providing support for women who are currently looking for employment, participating in a training program to improve their job skills, or who are looking to further their education to increase their employment potential,” she said. “These dollars will also assist these same women with access to affordable, quality child care.”
The second YWCA grant will be used for facility expenses, such as sanitizing equipment, PPE and an air filtration system.
YWCA serves several vulnerable populations throughout the day, including children and seniors.
Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership
Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership will use its CARES funds to help its clients with emergency payments for housing and utilities.
The program is part of a greater effort to prioritize homeless prevention, meet housing needs and retain jobs through the pandemic.
“Recently we’ve been seeing an increase in need for this area,” said Colleen Deuring, CAP family services supervisor in Grand Island. “Our applicants have increased tremendously just in the past eight months due to COVID-related incidences, whether people have lost their jobs, or they’re having day care issues.
“Many people have become infected themselves and are unable to work. If people are unable to pay their bills or rent, they may look at being evicted.
She added, “This is money is something that can help with them staying in their homes.”
For some agencies, resources will not be available to assist people after the first of the year.
The deadline for spending CARES funds is Dec. 31, Rathke said.
“If the demand for assistance remains as high as it is right now, we’re concerned with how we will meet that need going forward,” she said.
In related news, according to Amber Alvidrez, Grand Island community development administrator, the city will be receiving another round of COVID-related CDBG funding in the amount of $233,126.
