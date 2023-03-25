An Allegiant flight bound for Phoenix/Mesa Saturday afternoon had to turn around and return to Grand Island after hitting a flock of geese.

The pilot said the plane hit the geese at about 10,000 feet, a passenger said. No one was injured.

The flight departed at about 3:25 p.m. Passengers were told to return to Central Nebraska Regional Airport for another Allegiant flight heading to Arizona at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Mike Olson, the airport's executive director, confirmed that the report was accurate.