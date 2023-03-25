An Allegiant flight bound for Phoenix/Mesa Saturday afternoon had to turn around and return to Grand Island after hitting a flock of geese.
The pilot said the plane hit the geese at about 10,000 feet, a passenger said. No one was injured.
The flight departed at about 3:25 p.m. Passengers were told to return to Central Nebraska Regional Airport for another Allegiant flight heading to Arizona at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Mike Olson, the airport's executive director, confirmed that the report was accurate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today