Grand Island Airport records 1.5 inches of snow over the weekend
Grand Island Airport records 1.5 inches of snow over the weekend

  • Updated
Central Nebraska Regional Airport sign

Grand Island's Central Nebraska Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. CNRA can use the funds for safety and facility improvement projects.

 Independent/Brandon Summers

Temperatures increased in a big way during the day on Sunday.

At Central Nebraska Regional Airport, the thermometer read 7 below shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. By 4 p.m., the mercury had climbed to 25 above.

Ord saw a 47-degree increase during the day. Early Sunday, the Ord airport reported a temperature of 17 below. Shortly before 4 p.m., the reading increased to 30 above.

Over the weekend, the Grand Island airport received 1.5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Over a 48-hour period ending New Year’s Day, parts of northern Kansas saw 5 inches of snow.

In Nebraska, 3 inches fell on the area north of Minden and six miles west-northwest of North Loup.

The NWS office in Hastings measured 2.3 inches of snow, while Ord got 2.1 inches.

Greeley received 1.9 inches. Other snowfall totals were 4 inches in Clay Center, 3.4 inches in Nelson and 3 inches in Geneva and Lawrence. The area west of Arcadia got 2.2 inches.

