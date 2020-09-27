Grand Island alive with Junk Jaunters, rummage sale enthusiasts

Along with Lawrence was her mother, Jeanette Lawrence, who is also a Junk Jaunt fan. Jeanette now lives in North Platte, but before moving there, she lived in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Each year, she would travel to Nebraska to meet up with her daughter for their annual Junk Jaunt adventure.

“It is the best way to spend time with family and friends,” Cecelia said. “We always have a great time. For me, in the year of the coronavirus, it is a way to find a socially distanced fun thing to do because I feel so perfectly safe on the Junk Jaunt during the pandemic.”

During her many stops on the Junk Jaunt route, Cecelia said, she was searching for books, household decor, housewares, plates, dishware, glassware, a few antiques and whatever caught her eye, such as the decorative green glass fish she found at one of her stops on Friday.

“For whatever junk they throw out, I’ll find something that will fit in my house,” she said.

During her travels on Saturday, along with Grand Island, she visited Wood River, St. Paul, Ravenna and Dannebrog. On Friday, she stopped at Anselmo, Ansley, Arnold, Burwell, Broken Bow, Taylor, Westerville and Sargent.