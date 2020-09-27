Grand Island alive with Junk Jaunters, rummage sale enthusiasts

While thousands were in attendance at the Aksarben Stock Show at Fonner Park, throughout Grand Island were hundreds of other visitors participating in the annual Junk Jaunt in central Nebraska.
Each year thousands of people follow Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt’s 350-mile route along Highways 11, 91 and 2 to find treasures, food, great scenery and friendly people. This year 33 towns were participating, with 450 vendors along the route, including the Garage Mall in Grand Island.
That was one of the “must stops” for Cecelia Lawrence of North Platte during her two-day Junk Jaunt odyssey through central Nebraska.
“I have been doing the Junk Jaunt for about nine years,” Lawrence said. “There are several places that you cannot miss. For me, it is the Garage Mall.”
For what she is looking for, she said, the Garage Mall is “just perfect.”
“I am not looking for primitives, but more contemporary and decorative items,” Lawrence said. “They always have what I want.”
Throughout town, on nearly every intersection of Grand Island’s main arteries, were garage and rummage sale signs from residents taking advantage of the hundreds of Junk Jaunt enthusiasts coming here to buy something interesting at the half-dozen participating Junk Jaunt stores in Grand Island.
Along with Lawrence was her mother, Jeanette Lawrence, who is also a Junk Jaunt fan. Jeanette now lives in North Platte, but before moving there, she lived in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Each year, she would travel to Nebraska to meet up with her daughter for their annual Junk Jaunt adventure.
“It is the best way to spend time with family and friends,” Cecelia said. “We always have a great time. For me, in the year of the coronavirus, it is a way to find a socially distanced fun thing to do because I feel so perfectly safe on the Junk Jaunt during the pandemic.”
During her many stops on the Junk Jaunt route, Cecelia said, she was searching for books, household decor, housewares, plates, dishware, glassware, a few antiques and whatever caught her eye, such as the decorative green glass fish she found at one of her stops on Friday.
“For whatever junk they throw out, I’ll find something that will fit in my house,” she said.
During her travels on Saturday, along with Grand Island, she visited Wood River, St. Paul, Ravenna and Dannebrog. On Friday, she stopped at Anselmo, Ansley, Arnold, Burwell, Broken Bow, Taylor, Westerville and Sargent.
The haul was good enough on Friday that Cecelia and her mother went back to North Platte to unload their Junk Jaunt treasures and then hit the road early Saturday morning to continue their annual quest.
“And I’m filling it up again today,” she said.
Cecelia said everyone has been kind and “willing to mask and be respectful in social distancing” on this year’s Junk Jaunt.
“A lot of places have offered hand sanitizer; so I have felt safe,” she said.
Her mother, Jeanette, said she loves Junk Jaunt and being able to find a lot of interesting things and see a lot of great central Nebraska scenery.
“I always get a good deal,” she said.
The owners of the Garage Mall, Diane Wiese and Michelle Caspersen, said business has been good during Junk Jaunt this year.
“We have been doing the Junk Jaunt for about eight years now,” Wiese said.
“What people like about our stop is that the prices are reasonable and we have quality merchandise,” Caspersen said.
Both Wiese and Caspersen said they get many customers during Junk Jaunt from not only throughout the state, but across the country.
“We also have many regulars who come here every year,” Caspersen said.
During the years of Junk Jaunt, Wiese said, they have had customers from at least 10 states, one from as far as California, who come to the central Nebraska event.
“And we enjoy seeing them come back,” Caspersen said.
“It is just something fun,” Wiese said.
The Junk Jaunt continues today. For more information, go to junkjaunt.com.
