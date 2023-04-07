At Grand Island's AMC theater, the drama isn't just on the screen.

On Tuesday, the theater received an eviction notice asking it to vacate the premises within three days.

The theater continued to operate Friday and plans to continue showing movies as long as possible. Earlier this week, the company issued this statement:

"While AMC has no desire to close the AMC Classic Grand Island 7, the only multi-plex theater serving the needs of Grand Island moviegoers, it has recently come to our attention that the new owners of the shopping center plan to terminate our lease as part of a redevelopment plan for the property.

"We have asked the new owners to provide additional information about its plan for the theater building so that we can perhaps work together to find a way to keep our theater at the mall. But to date the new owner has not provided us with any of those details," the statement continues. "AMC remains committed to serving the Grand Island movie-going community but regrettably this may not be possible for much longer."

On Friday, AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan said the Grand Island theater is not planning to close this weekend. "It sounds like this will probably end up in the courts," said Noonan, who is AMC's vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

The theater will continue to show movies "for as long as we can," Noonan said.

Conestoga Mall is now owned by Woodsonia Realty Estate of Elkhorn, which will soon begin a large-scale redevelopment of the mall. Mitch Hohlen of Woodsonia did not immediately return two calls from The Independent on Friday.

In the past, Woodsonia officials have said Conestoga Marketplace will include a movie theater. AMC, though, believes it is not in the mall's future plans.

The theater's lease will expire on Dec. 31 of this year.

An employee said the AMC Classic Grand Island 7 is considered a small-market theater, but it still makes money.