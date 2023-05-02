It's not yet certain if the closing credits have rolled at AMC Classic Grand Island 7

The theater did not show any movies on Tuesday. An employee said the company still hopes to reopen. Meanwhile, demolition equipment is standing by.

On Monday afternoon, Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey ruled in favor of the mall owners in a civil action brought against AMC's owners.

Woodsonia filed the action April 7 against American Multi-Cinema Inc., in care of Corporate Creations Network of Omaha. American Multi-Cinema is also known as AMC.

Corey ruled that the premises should be surrendered to Woodsonia and that AMC should pay court costs incurred by Woodsonia.

The judge agreed that under the terms of the lease, once there's a threat of condemnation, the landlord "can basically extinguish the lease with a condemning authority so the government doesn't have to waste money going through that process," said Omaha attorney Greg Scaglione, who represents Woodsonia.

Woodsonia will now "have to see if AMC is going to be cooperative," Scaglione said Tuesday morning.

In a case such as this, the lessee is normally given a certain number of days to gather its inventory and equipment before moving out, Scaglione said. If the lessee doesn't follow that procedure, the sheriff's department would arrive and demand that the lessee leave the property. The locks would be changed and the owner would gain control of the property.

After Monday's court hearing, Scaglione sent an email to AMC's attorney asking that AMC's possessions be gathered up and removed from the premises. He had not received a response as of Tuesday.

A delay would hold up construction, Scaglione said. The demolition crew is on site and ready to go.

Woodsonia urges AMC to take whatever it wants. Whatever's left usually gets disposed of in some way, Scaglione said.

Kearney attorney Daniel Lindstrom, who represents AMC, did not return a call from The Independent.

By one merchant's count, 18 businesses are continuing to operate in the mall.