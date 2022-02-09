Grand Island Amigos location closes temporarily because of staffing shortage

Because of staffing problems, Grand Islanders might not be able to dine at Amigos for a couple of months.

The restaurant at 2325 N. Webb Road closed temporarily on Jan. 29 because owner Kevin Kershner couldn’t find enough workers.

“We just didn’t have enough employees to run the store,” he said.

The Grand Island Amigos will definitely return, “but it might be 60 or 90 days before we get it back open again,” Kershner said.

Kershner, who lives in Kearney, owns five Amigos restaurants, including two in Kearney and one each in Hastings and North Platte. Those stores are still operating.

Deciding to close the restaurant was “a very sad day for me. The Webb Road location’s been a great store for me,” he said, adding that he’s been associated with that location since 1986.

Kershner was formerly vice president of operations at Amigo’s corporate headquarters in Lincoln.

Before closing the Grand Island location, Kershner had been shutting the restaurant down on Sundays “just so that I could give my managers a day off because so many of my managers were working seven days a week.”

