Grand Island approves Highway, road safety projects for next five years

Capitol Avenue is set to be widened, Highway 2 to Cairo will be resurfaced, and Five Points intersection is getting a roundabout.
These are only a few of the federally-funded road safety improvement projects coming to Grand Island during the next five years.
The Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved its transportation improvement program plan for the 2022-to-2026 period.
The plan was approved by the GIAMPO technical advisory committee in April.
A 30-day public comment period was held from April 13 to May 13.
The final draft of the TIP plan was approved by the GIAMPO policy board Tuesday.
The city is required to update the document annually, said Andres Gomez, GIAMPO program manager.
“In a document, we include the cost by funding source and fiscal year,” Gomez said. “We have to demonstrate that these projects are sufficiently funded. And we have to make sure we have a resolution documenting that the board did approve this document, which I submit to the state (Department of Transportation).”
All of the projects use federal funds and must be “fiscally constrained.”
“That means we have the financial resources to fund these projects,” Gomez said.
The TIP plan includes 13 projects.
Total funding for them will be $24.9 million local, $23.2 million federal, and $40.6 million state, spread over four years.
Projects for Grand Island include:
— A roundabout at the Five Points intersection.
— Widening Capital Avenue from North Road to Moore’s Creek.
— Widening Old Potash Highway to U.S. Highway 30.
— Widening North Road from Capital Avenue to 13th Street, and from 13th Street to Old Potash Highway.
Others are under the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These include:
— Bridge rehabilitations and a four-lane realignment of U.S. Highway 30.
— Resurfacing of Highway 2 from Cairo to U.S. Highway 281 in Grand Island.
— Resurfacing of U.S. Highway 34 south of Grand Island to U.S. Highway 281.
— Survey, design and construction of a District 4 wetland bank.
— Resurfacing and grading of Highway 34 in Hall County.
— Crack sealing of Interstate 80 in Hall and Hamilton counties.
TIP also includes local transit projects.
Among the projects are: a study of Grand Island urban and rural transit services; planning and capital acquisition using CARES Act funding; and a transit development plan, with planning to meet mobility needs in the city’s service area.
Funding for these projects will be $6.93 million federal and $2.08 million local.
GIAMPO’s TIP projects will be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration.
A pending federal infrastructure bill could impact the TIP projects, Gomez said.
If the federal bill overlaps GIAMPO plans, TIP will have to be amended.
A public comment period for the proposed TIP projects started Wednesday for 30 days.
For more information, visit www.grand-island.com/departments/public-works/metropolitan-planning-organization/transportation-improvement-program.