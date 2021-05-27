Grand Island approves Highway, road safety projects for next five years

Capitol Avenue is set to be widened, Highway 2 to Cairo will be resurfaced, and Five Points intersection is getting a roundabout.

These are only a few of the federally-funded road safety improvement projects coming to Grand Island during the next five years.

The Grand Island Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved its transportation improvement program plan for the 2022-to-2026 period.

The plan was approved by the GIAMPO technical advisory committee in April.

A 30-day public comment period was held from April 13 to May 13.

The final draft of the TIP plan was approved by the GIAMPO policy board Tuesday.

The city is required to update the document annually, said Andres Gomez, GIAMPO program manager.

“In a document, we include the cost by funding source and fiscal year,” Gomez said. “We have to demonstrate that these projects are sufficiently funded. And we have to make sure we have a resolution documenting that the board did approve this document, which I submit to the state (Department of Transportation).”

All of the projects use federal funds and must be “fiscally constrained.”