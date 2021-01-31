Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce launches student intern program

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to attract more young workers to Grand Island through a new internship program.
César Durán, workforce sustainability coordinator for the Chamber, said the organization plans to launch the Grand Island Cooperative Internship program in fall 2021. He said the program will bring college interns to Grand Island through a partnership with Wayne State College.
“The idea and the goal for this program is to bring more interns to the community and have more bachelor’s degree holders in our community,” Durán said. “We want them to have more opportunity to come here. We want to attract them here by having them go through this specific program. We are hoping that this program will expand to other colleges and universities, but at the moment, it is just with Wayne State College.”
Durán said students will go through a three-year program that has a specific career track for which they will complete all but 18 credits, which will be completed through a yearlong internship with a Grand Island-area business.
“They would do that for a year with the end goal that they would get a full-time (job) offer after that,” he said.
While he emphasized the chamber has not yet completed any commitments from local business partners, Durán said the hope is for businesses to offer internships in the areas of business administration, computer science, information technology and mass communications.
“In those different fields, you’ll find accounting, business finance, marketing and web analysis,” he said.
“Those are the fields that were identified by the chamber as a community need.”
As part of the internship program’s first cohort, Durán said, it will have 15 students from the class of 2021 and will scale up by five students each year. By 2030, the chamber hopes to bring approximately 160 student interns to Grand Island.
“For the first cohort, we are looking at recruiting students who are already admitted to Wayne State and already have their mind set that they are going there,” he said. “Depending on how we deal with the fundraising, we will either start recruiting them as soon as June or — worst-case scenario — we recruit the first semester they are there and they will join the program for the spring.”
Durán said students will get a scholarship from Wayne State for their first two years of college. Once they are in Grand Island, they will receive housing assistance.
“They will reside at the old Grand Island Veterans Home that is being developed. That is where they will end up living their first year,” he said. “The goal is that we could cover all of that for them. Plus, they will be getting paid by the business they are working for.”
Durán said that while the chamber currently only has a partnership with Wayne State College for the program, the goal is to partner with other colleges and universities throughout Nebraska.