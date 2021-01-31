Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce launches student intern program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In those different fields, you’ll find accounting, business finance, marketing and web analysis,” he said.

“Those are the fields that were identified by the chamber as a community need.”

As part of the internship program’s first cohort, Durán said, it will have 15 students from the class of 2021 and will scale up by five students each year. By 2030, the chamber hopes to bring approximately 160 student interns to Grand Island.

“For the first cohort, we are looking at recruiting students who are already admitted to Wayne State and already have their mind set that they are going there,” he said. “Depending on how we deal with the fundraising, we will either start recruiting them as soon as June or — worst-case scenario — we recruit the first semester they are there and they will join the program for the spring.”

Durán said students will get a scholarship from Wayne State for their first two years of college. Once they are in Grand Island, they will receive housing assistance.

“They will reside at the old Grand Island Veterans Home that is being developed. That is where they will end up living their first year,” he said. “The goal is that we could cover all of that for them. Plus, they will be getting paid by the business they are working for.”