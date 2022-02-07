Grand Island area childhood professionals selected for new statewide program

Four area early childhood professionals have been selected for the inaugural Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre, formed by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.

Shannon Burks and Carime Ruvalcaba of Grand Island, Kristine Van Hoosen of Wood River and Amy Vinton of Kearney are among the early childhood workforce leaders selected for the program.

The Buffett Institute formed the group to gather professionals’ perspectives about the future of Nebraska’s early childhood workforce. Over the next three years, the 26 cadre members will collaborate to develop as early childhood workforce leaders and conceive of ideas for elevating the early childhood workforce.

Small pilot projects in members’ communities will be conducted.

“I am excited to begin meeting with these outstanding educators and begin our work together,” said Cama Charlet, manager of early childhood workforce initiatives at the institute. “These 26 members bring such diversity to the cadre, coming from every corner of the state and representing different settings and levels of experience.”

Charlet said the cadre drew interest from 270 early childhood professionals.