Grand Island area childhood professionals selected for new statewide program

Four area early childhood professionals have been selected for the inaugural Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre, formed by the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.
Shannon Burks and Carime Ruvalcaba of Grand Island, Kristine Van Hoosen of Wood River and Amy Vinton of Kearney are among the early childhood workforce leaders selected for the program.
The Buffett Institute formed the group to gather professionals’ perspectives about the future of Nebraska’s early childhood workforce. Over the next three years, the 26 cadre members will collaborate to develop as early childhood workforce leaders and conceive of ideas for elevating the early childhood workforce.
Small pilot projects in members’ communities will be conducted.
“I am excited to begin meeting with these outstanding educators and begin our work together,” said Cama Charlet, manager of early childhood workforce initiatives at the institute. “These 26 members bring such diversity to the cadre, coming from every corner of the state and representing different settings and levels of experience.”
Charlet said the cadre drew interest from 270 early childhood professionals.
“Though only a fraction of them could be selected for the cadre, we want to harness that enthusiasm and excitement to make a difference,” she said. “The institute will be seeking ways to keep applicants involved in the effort to strengthen early care and education in our state.”
The cadre kicks off with an online meeting in late February, followed by three additional weekend day meetings, planned to be conducted in person.
In addition to in-person meetings, each cadre member will attend one two-hour virtual meeting with a small group in the months between in-person meetings. Cadre members will commit about five hours of additional time each month interacting with their peers and reflecting on the cadre experience in an online discussion platform.
Cadre members will receive a $1,000 stipend annually for full participation during the life of the cadre. Additional funding is available to cover the costs associated with attending one or more professional conferences and materials relating to professional learning.
The idea for the cadre was born of recommendations by the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, a group of more than 40 Nebraska public- and private-sector leaders who convened over three years to address ways to strengthen and expand the early childhood workforce. The commission’s report, Elevating Nebraska’s Early Childhood Workforce: Report and Recommendations of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, was released in January 2020.
The Buffett Early Childhood Institute aims to promote the development and learning of children from birth through age 8.